Emerging Market Currencies Mixed as Powell's Rally Fades BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — Emerging market currencies were mixed on Monday, with Asian currencies paring back their rally late Friday sparked by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwanese dollar were the best-performing currencies after Powell said after Asian trade closed on Friday that now was the time to cut rates. Asian currencies helped emerging market currencies post their second straight session of gains. At the same time, many of their European and Latin American counterparts declined. The Mexican peso was the biggest loser in value as traders turned to less risky options in case of an escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is also pushing ahead with his judicial reform, ignoring criticism at a news conference on Monday and undermining investor confidence. Currency volatility is rampant due to the heightened uncertainty that has grown following this weekend’s events in the Middle East, said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA. The situation in Mexico concerns us because of the drastic changes that could occur. The Colombian and Chilean currencies rose, supported by higher oil and copper prices respectively. Powell’s signal that the U.S. is nearing the start of monetary easing means investors will now be looking for clues about the pace of cuts. San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday that it was appropriate to start cutting interest rates, but that it was too early to know the exact path of monetary policy. The Fed's dovish turn this month helped push the emerging markets index to a record high. Even though risk appetite has fully recovered globally, some currencies have lagged, notably the Mexican peso, BBVA strategists led by Alejandro Cuadrado wrote in a note to clients on Monday. Locally, the focus will be on Mexico’s reform agenda and Brazil’s fiscal and monetary policy. The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty were among the worst performing currencies on Monday, while the South African rand pared most of its losses due to low market liquidity due to a UK public holiday. Hungary's central bank will hold a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, with most analysts polled by Bloomberg expecting the key rate to remain unchanged at 6.75% after unexpectedly high inflation in July. The Polish government is due to present its 2025 budget plan this week. The Israeli shekel shrugged off rising tensions in the region, gaining nearly 0.2 percent against the dollar amid signs that ceasefire talks in Gaza will continue. On the equity front, emerging market stocks also had a good day, with the benchmark index jumping as much as 0.8% before paring its gains. The gain was led by communications, materials and healthcare stocks. Emerging market stocks have lagged gains in U.S. equities this year as traders have repeatedly pushed back their views on when the Fed will start cutting borrowing costs, which should boost the appeal of riskier assets. Indonesian sovereign bonds were the best performers among emerging markets, according to a Bloomberg index. The rise came after Indonesia’s election commission issued a regulation ending any remaining chance for President Joko Widodo’s youngest son to run in November’s regional elections, the prospect of which contributed to widespread protests last week. Bloomberg LP 2024

