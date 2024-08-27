US President Joe Biden calls PM Modi, discusses Ukraine, Poland trip, Bangladesh unrest





US President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss his recent trip to Ukraine and Poland. The two leaders also discussed the crisis in Bangladesh and the safety of minorities and Hindus in the neighbouring country. Modi spoke to Biden about his recent trip to Ukraine and reiterated the country's stance in favour of dialogue and diplomacy while expressing full support for the early return of peace and stability. The two leaders expressed common concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They stressed on the restoration of law and order and the need to ensure the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister's Office statement said. Modi also thanked Biden for his commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They reviewed the progress made by the two countries in their bilateral relations and stressed that the India-US partnership aims to benefit the people of both countries. The two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on a number of regional and global issues. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad, the PMO statement said. I spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden Today, we spoke on the phone. We had an in-depth exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for the early restoration of peace and stability. We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September. The President congratulated the Prime Minister on his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and on his message of peace and continued humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector. The leaders affirmed their continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law, based on the Charter of the United Nations. The leaders also underscored their continued commitment to working together, including through regional groups like the Quad, to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House statement said. The phone call between the two leaders took place after the prime minister's visit to kyiv on August 23. It was seen as a diplomatic balancing act after Modi's visit to Russia last month, which had triggered criticism from the Biden administration. During his visit, Modi assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that India was ready to play an active role in restoring peace and that Ukraine and Russia should sit down together for talks to end the war.

