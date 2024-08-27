Margatiga Dam Inaugurated, President Jokowi: Water Management is Government's Priority





President Joko Widodo stressed that in the future, water will be very important for life. According to the President, the government will now focus on water management that can bring benefits to communities across the country. “The first is for our basic water for life, the second is also for irrigation of the rice fields that we own, the third is also to reduce flooding if there are still floods in the area,” the President said in his inauguration speech at the Margatiga Dam in East Lampung Regency, Lampung Province, Monday, August 26, 2024. Therefore, the President appreciated the completion of the construction of the Margatiga Dam, which has been carried out since 2017. The dam, which was built with an investment value of IDR 846 billion, has an area of ​​2,313 hectares with a capacity of 42 million cubic meters. “Since 2017, work on the Margatiga Dam has started. This means that this dam was under construction 7 years ago and, thank God, today it is completed and the Margatiga Dam can be used,” the President said. The president also hopes that the 44th dam inaugurated by the president during his term can be used for everything from irrigation to flood mitigation. Apart from this, the president also hopes that the productivity of farmers around the dam can increase significantly. “We hope that the productivity of farmers linked to the Margatiga dam can actually increase significantly,” he added. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Acting Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan also accompanied the President at the inauguration. Lampung Governor Samsudin, Senior Director of Adhi Karya Entus Asnawi Mukhson and Senior Director of Waskita Karya Muhammad Hanugroho. (BPMI Setpres)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setneg.go.id/baca/index/resmikan_bendungan_margatiga_presiden_jokowi_manajemen_pengelolaan_air_jadi_fokus_pemerintah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos