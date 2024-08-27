Ensure free access to health care to improve public nutrition: Minister





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said efforts to improve community nutrition must be accompanied by providing free and equitable access to health facilities. He made the remarks in Jakarta on Monday in response to the recent establishment of the National Nutrition Agency by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He said that health interventions are of two types, the first being curative, for example interventions in hospitals. The second component is promotional and preventive in nature, and is delivered through integrated health posts (posyandus), community health centres (puskesmas) and other health facilities, and includes the provision of balanced nutrition to ensure that people remain healthy, he added. “What is being done now are preventive efforts, to prevent people from getting sick or to keep them healthy. One of the preventive programs is screening or early detection,” he said. He also expressed hope that in the future, posyandus and puskesmas will be able to detect the presence of ethylene glycol compounds or chemicals in syrups such as paracetamol, which can cause kidney disease in children. “If there is an ethylene glycol test, we can do it at the provincial level,” he said. Sadikin stressed that in order to achieve early detection, health services in the regions need adequate laboratory facilities. “There are two types of health laboratories, clinical laboratories like those in hospitals and public health laboratories,” he said. The minister also said that in order to support the nutritional improvement of the community, posyandus and puskesmas must be able to control air quality and sanitation. “Checking whether the air is polluted or not, whether the water is clean or not. These checks can be carried out by public health laboratories from the posyandu, puskesmas levels, both in districts and in cities,” he added. Related News: Free Meal Program Set to Launch Jan. 2, Nutrition Agency Says

