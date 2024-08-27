Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine war after PM's visit, Bangladesh situation

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine on Monday after Modi's visit to Ukraine, as well as the situation in Bangladesh where protests led to the ouster of former leader Sheikh Hasina earlier this month.

Modi said on his Twitter account that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Biden over the phone and had “reiterated India's full support for the early return of peace and stability.” He also said the two leaders had stressed “the need for an early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

The White House issued a separate statement saying Biden welcomed Modi's recent visit to Poland and Ukraine, and that both leaders expressed “support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law, based on the Charter of the United Nations.”

Last week, Modi visited Ukraine, the first visit by an Indian prime minister in Ukraine’s modern history. The visit comes at a volatile time in the war Russia launched in February 2022, with Moscow slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine while kyiv is pushing for a cross-border incursion.

Modi urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sit down for negotiations with Russia to end the war and offered to help bring peace.

Modi's visit to Ukraine follows a July trip to Russia, where he hosted President Vladimir Putin on the same day a deadly Russian missile struck a children's hospital. That visit angered Ukraine, and the U.S. State Department said it had raised concerns with India about its relationship with Russia.

Moscow has been a major arms supplier to India since the days of the Soviet Union. In recent years, Washington has sought to court New Delhi to counter China's influence.

Modi said the two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh, where about 300 people, including many university and college students, have been killed in protests that began in July with students opposing quotas in government jobs before events escalated into demonstrations to oust long-serving former Prime Minister Hasina.

An interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was sworn in after Hasina fled to India. Attacks have been reported on Bangladesh's Muslim-majority minorities, particularly Hindus, amid the protests.

The government of Hindu nationalist Modi in Hindu-majority India has itself been criticized over the years for its attacks on minorities, particularly Muslims.