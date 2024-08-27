Turkeys Expand Their Influence in Africa

Somali and Ethiopian diplomats traveled to the Turkish capital this month for talks aimed at ending a bitter dispute that threatens to spark war between the East African countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mediated the negotiations, placing each delegation in separate rooms in his ministry before bringing them together for face-to-face talks, a senior Turkish diplomat said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also pressured the two countries to reconcile after landlocked Ethiopia agreed in January to a deal to build a naval base in the breakaway Somaliland region, angering Somalia.

Ankara's role in mediating talks between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa, which are due to continue next month, underscores how Turkey's influence in Africa has exploded over the past two decades.

The creation of strong political, commercial and security alliances has allowed Turkey to position itself as a powerful actor at a time when many nations, such as China and the United States, are seeking to project their own influence over the region.

Turkey's growing influence in Africa is linked to its search for diversification of its foreign policy options, projection of its regional power ambitions and aspirations to play a larger role in regional and global affairs, said Elem Eyrice-Tepecikliolu of Ankara University of Social Sciences.

Since 2003, Turkey has nearly quadrupled the number of its embassies in Africa to 44, become a major player in the continent's defense sector and launched a sprawling constellation of airlines, connecting Istanbul to dozens of African cities served by a few other international carriers.

[Ankara] Turkey has laid the groundwork by declaring Africa a priority of its foreign policy, said Ulf Laessing, director of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a German think tank.

Turkey's growing influence in recent years has been particularly marked in the Sahel, the semi-arid strip south of the Sahara.

Along with countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, so-called middle powers Ankara has expanded its influence in the Sahel region after several governments fell to mutinous soldiers, capitalizing on attacks by terrorists and rebel groups as well as popular anxiety.

Cameron Hudson, a former CIA official who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said Africa has become a more competitive place with many external actors jostling for influence.

As African countries move away from French, British or American involvement on the continent over the decades, they have new opportunities and new partners with these middle-power countries, Hudson added.

Turkey's strategy for establishing itself in Africa first underwent significant changes in 2011, analysts say, a move driven by Turkish businesses' desire to capitalize on the continent's growing economic power and Ankara's aim to expand its influence beyond its immediate periphery.

Erdoğan visited Somalia as the country was in the grip of a severe famine, becoming the first non-African leader to visit the country in nearly two decades. He was greeted enthusiastically upon his arrival, with Turkish flags flying at the airport, the port and along the streets of Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

Dressed in a smart suit and accompanied by his wife and a group of ministers, Erdoan walked through streets pockmarked by mortar blasts and urged other countries to offer help.

The tragedy unfolding here is a test of civilisation and contemporary values, he said at the time.

Cry for Africa This is the third part of a series examining the changing role of foreign nations in African politics, security and trade. Part 1: US-backed rail project sparks battle for African copper

Part 2: Foreign powers compete for influence in Africa

Part 3: Turkeys Expand Their Influence in Africa

The Turkish diplomat said Erdoan's 2011 trip showed the entire continent that Turks are truly working with Africa.

The impact of this visit to Somalia was lasting and unexpected, with Istanbul becoming an increasingly common female name in the country.

Turkey continues to make its presence felt in Africa through a range of commercial, security, diplomatic and religious efforts led by Ankara, often in tandem with Turkish companies.

Trade between Turkey and African countries reached $32 billion last year, up nearly 50 percent from 2013, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Turkish contractors have also worked on at least 1,800 infrastructure projects, such as airports and hotels, particularly in countries like Niger that their Western counterparts often shun because of perceived security risks.

The Turkish government has helped Turkish construction companies establish themselves in the region, Laessing said. They have taken more risks by investing in countries that Western countries ignore.

Hudson said it was no coincidence that Turkish companies were investing in African countries with which Erdoan had established significant diplomatic ties.

There are many new powers that all see the same thing: a growing domestic market that needs to be nurtured and an underdeveloped market, whether it is national defense industries, armed forces, infrastructure or developing consumer markets. The opportunities are enormous.

Turkey has also invested in soft power initiatives to win hearts and minds in Africa, sometimes drawing on shared religious beliefs. It spent nearly a decade building a grand national mosque in Accra, Ghana’s capital, in the style of Istanbul’s iconic Blue Mosque. Other mosques have been funded in Mali, Djibouti, Sudan, and elsewhere.

Somalia has benefited from schools and hospitals built by Turkey, and there are scholarship programs that offer talented African students the opportunity to study in Turkey.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT launched an Africa news service last year that broadcasts in English, French, Swahili and Hausa. Meanwhile, state-owned Turkish Airlines now flies to more African destinations than any other non-African carrier, according to August flight data from analytics firm Cirium.

Turkey has also eased visa restrictions for many African countries, allowing middle and upper class citizens, particularly those from Sahelian states, to travel to Turkey for business, leisure and medical reasons.

People from the Sahel often face discrimination in obtaining visas in Europe, Laessing said. Turkey makes it easy for people from all over to travel to its territory.

But nothing is more revealing of Turkey’s presence in Africa than the depth of its security alliances. Ankara has forged ties with countries from Niger in the Sahel to Somalia and Ethiopia in the east of the continent, distinguishing itself by the quality of its effective but inexpensive drones that have proven indispensable on the battlefields.

Analysts and critics say Turkish drones have also become attractive because their purchase comes with limited human rights requirements, even though they are sold only to governments, excluding non-state actors.

The Bayraktar TB2 drone has become a mainstay of Turkey’s military charm offensive with African states. It is manufactured by Baykar, a private Turkish defense company whose son-in-law is president. Mali, Niger, Ethiopia and other countries have these drones in their arsenals.

Turkey also sells small arms, mine-clearing vehicles, armoured vehicles and helicopters to African countries, according to Eyrice-Tepecikliolu of Ankara University of Social Sciences.

The ties are not limited to arms sales. Our security and defense cooperation with almost all African countries is growing, the Turkish diplomat said. Turkey is working closely with Somali authorities to strengthen their national army and reform the security sector, he added, adding that other African countries have requested training for their military forces.

Other signs of strengthening ties with Somalia include Turkey sending a ship to the country's coast later this year to explore for oil and gas reserves of up to 30 billion barrels. This follows an agreement reached earlier this year to protect Somali territorial waters, where a major Turkish military base is located.

Turkey’s rise in Africa, as a NATO member, has come without the Western skepticism associated with Russian and Chinese engagement on the continent. There is a difference between being a competitor and an adversary. The United States can compete with Turkey diplomatically and commercially, but ultimately Turkey is an ally, Hudson said.