'Institution' blamed for security problems, says Imran – Pakistan





Reconciliation without accountability ruled out in electionsJudge vexed by impasse in $190 million corruption casePTI asks IHC to recover missing workers

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed concern over the law and order situation in Balochistan and Punjab, saying one institution was being blamed for the disorder.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing on the Rs 190 million corruption remand to Adiala jail, he said the PTI would consider the option of national reconciliation only after its grievances were settled.

The former prime minister ruled out the possibility of national reconciliation without holding those responsible for the fraudulent general elections accountable. He also referred to Pakistan's defeat by Bangladesh in the first match of the two-Test series.

The former captain said cricket was the only popular sport that people watched on television but an incompetent but well-connected president had ruined the sport.

History was made after Bangladesh's victory over Pakistan, Mr Khan said, referring to the team's 10-wicket defeat in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Mr Khan questioned the credibility of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi and claimed he had assets worth $5 million in his wife's name in Dubai.

He also accused Mr Naqvi of being involved in the wheat scandal and election fraud while he was the caretaker chief minister of Punjab. He said the incumbent government has failed to implement reforms, reduce expenditure and increase revenue.

Only an elected government with a real mandate can take such steps, Khan said. He said multinational companies and reputed professionals were leaving Pakistan and anyone who criticized those in power was labelled a digital terrorist.

Mr Khan has again denied having any contact with the facility, saying he was being held in an overheated cell in damp conditions and scorching heat.

Yet I have not demanded any favors for myself.

Legal proceedings

Earlier, the cross-examination of the prosecution witness and the investigator could not be concluded even in the 10th hearing of the case.

At Monday's proceedings, Mr Khan's lead lawyer and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were not present and their partners requested an adjournment until September 3.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana expressed his displeasure and pointed out that law enforcement agencies deploy more than 200 personnel for every hearing but the legal proceedings are not moving forward.

He also said Mr Khan held regular meetings with his party leaders and spoke to the media on every date.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pointed out that around a dozen lawyers signed Mr Khan's Wakalatnama and asked the court to mark the presence of the lawyer present in the courtroom.

The judge warned that the law would take its course if the defense attorney did not cross-examine the witness at the next hearing.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi told the judge that her barracks were infested with rats. Following her complaint, the judge ordered the deputy superintendent to eliminate the rats.

The proceedings were subsequently adjourned until August 29.

Aleema speaks to the media

Speaking to reporters outside the prison, Mr Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, criticised the frequent transfers of prison staff.

She said it was ironic that the staff had been changed six times, even though security guards were kept a reasonable distance from her brother's cell.

She said the August 22 rally was postponed at the government's request, but the September 8 rally would go ahead at all costs.

PTI moves IHC

In another matter, the PTI on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking recovery of its missing activists.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan filed the petition naming secretaries of the interior and defence ministries, director general of the Federal Investigation Agency and inspector general of Islamabad police as respondents.

The petition states that during the recent crackdown, 16 party activists were arrested, some of whom have returned, while the fate of the others remains unknown.

The petition states that the court has already declared that enforced disappearance was ultra vires the constitutional provisions relating to fundamental rights.

The Court asked the Court to declare the disappearances of the PTI activists unconstitutional. It also asked the Court to issue directions to the respondents to determine the role, if any, of government officials in the alleged enforced disappearances.

Published in Dawn, August 27, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1854970/one-institution-being-blamed-for-security-mess-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos