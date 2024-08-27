Politics
Ladakh to get 5 new districts, says PM Modi, a step towards prosperity | Latest News India
Five new districts will be created in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday, a move that will take the total number of districts in the union territory to seven.
Shah said the new districts will be created with the aim of strengthening governance in every corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the move as a step towards better governance and greater prosperity.
The Union Territory currently has two districts: Leh and Kargil.
In a message posted on X, Shah said, “In pursuit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of building a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to create five new districts in the Union Territory. The new districts namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang will bring the intended benefits to the people at their doorsteps by strengthening governance in every nook and corner.”
He added: The Modi government is committed to creating ample opportunities for the people of Ladakh.
Congratulating the people of Ladakh, Modi said the creation of new districts is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang will now get more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people, he said on X.
On 5 August 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status with the abrogation of Article 370 and was divided into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Ladakh is under the direct administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The first legislative elections for Jammu and Kashmir's 90 seats in a decade will be held in three phases, on 18 and 25 September and 1 October.
The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement explained the reason for the creation of new districts: “Ladakh is a very large Union Territory in terms of area. At present, Ladakh has two districts, Leh and Kargil. It is one of the least populated regions in India. Being extremely difficult and inaccessible, the district administration is currently facing a lot of difficulties in reaching the local level.”
After the creation of the new districts, all welfare schemes of the Central Government and the Ladakh administration will be able to reach out to the people easily and more and more people will be able to benefit from them, the statement said. This important decision of the MHA will prove very helpful for the overall development of Ladakh, it added.
Besides giving in-principle approval for formation of five new districts, the Home Ministry has asked the Ladakh administration to form a committee to assess various aspects like headquarters, boundaries, structure and creation of posts and submit a report in this regard within three months, the statement said.
Once the report is finalised, the Ladakh administration will send a final proposal on creation of the new districts to the ministry for further action, the statement added. The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is fully committed to creating immense opportunities for the people of Ladakh, it said.
The Congress asked whether there will be autonomous elected Hill Development Councils for each of the new districts and whether they will have a much more meaningful and relevant say in how the budgets are spent.
The elected Autonomous Hill Development Council for Leh was formed in 1995. The elected Autonomous Hill Development Council for Kargil was formed in 2003. Now, five new districts have been formed in Ladakh besides Leh and Kargil. Will there also be elected Autonomous Hill Development Councils for each of the five new districts? said Congress general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh.
Ladakh has been the scene of protests demanding restoration of statehood with a legislative assembly and recognition as a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule, as well as job reservations for local residents. While Jammu and Kashmir has a legislative assembly, Ladakh was declared a Union Territory without one.
A place of geopolitical and strategic importance, Ladakh served as a buffer zone between India and its neighbors China and Pakistan. The Indian Army has maintained a strong presence in Ladakh since the Galwan clashes in 2020, in which 20 soldiers were killed.
