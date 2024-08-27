U.S., Chinese officials to meet to discuss military, Taiwan, fentanyl





U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, begins days of talks with senior Chinese officials in Beijing this week in a bid to ease tensions between the two superpowers ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election. Sullivan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others are meeting for talks Aug. 27-29 as the two countries are at odds over the Middle East and Ukraine, China's territorial claims from Taiwan to the South China Sea and trade. Biden, in the final months of his presidency, has favored direct diplomacy to influence Chinese President Xi Jinping and keep those tensions at bay; U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in November's election, would likely pursue a similar strategy. However, many analysts close to former Republican President Donald Trump consider this approach too soft given China's increasingly assertive foreign policy. Sullivan wants to extend military-to-military negotiations down to the theater command level, a move Washington hopes could prevent conflict in specific areas such as the Taiwan Strait. The United States also wants China to take more domestic action to prevent the development of chemicals that can be turned into fentanyl, a leading cause of drug overdoses in the United States, and to reach an agreement on safety standards for artificial intelligence. Beijing plans to express disapproval of U.S. tariffs on a range of manufactured goods and export controls targeting Chinese chipmakers and to discuss its sovereignty claims over the democratically governed island of Taiwan. “China will make efforts to express serious concerns, clarify its solemn position and put forward serious demands on the Taiwan question, China's right to development and strategic security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. “The United States has continuously taken unreasonable measures against China in terms of tariffs, export controls, investment reviews and unilateral sanctions, which have seriously damaged China's legitimate rights and interests.”

