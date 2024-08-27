Changing Trends: The Decline of the G-7 and the Rise of the E-7





For the past decade, we have been discussing the role reversal in the global political economy between the G7 (the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy), once considered the largest economies in the world, and the E7 (China, India, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia), the new emerging economies. The fact that the E7 will surpass the G7 in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), their indisputable difference in population and employment capacity, the exponentially accelerating high-tech production capacities of the E7, and their growing weight in world trade have been the subject of numerous reports, presentations, and articles. However, the state of moral decadence that is spreading through the global system at an alarming speed and the growing mental eclipse, paralysis, and apathy of the G7 countries highlight another dimension of the G7-E7 comparison. No one takes responsibility for the fate of humanity in a global environment where the G7 countries deliberately turn a blind eye to the disregard for conscience, justice and global values. Some of them have not lifted a finger to change this situation, while others have shown only a fraction of the expected reaction. In a world where the E-7 countries are resolutely calling on the world to ensure justice and protect human rights and the rule of law, speaking as the voice of the world's conscience, global organizations and actors should clearly understand that the G-7 countries are doomed to decline not only economically but also in their role as defenders of humanity. If the G7 countries believe that they can maintain the order established after World War II by tolerating, accepting and even supporting this level of brutality, immorality and injustice in the name of humanity, the mental eclipse into which they have fallen is the main reason for the acceleration of the collapse of the current world order. This attitude, which deepens mistrust between nations and undermines the credibility of international organizations, exacerbates the role and responsibilities of the E-7 countries. In the next ten years, countries that demonstrate sincerity and determination in fulfilling their duty to safeguard humanity will see their prestige rise in the eyes of the world. Conversely, countries that encourage, tolerate and turn a blind eye to this moral decline will suffer a serious loss of reputation and credibility. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with his resolute and visionary leadership, and the entire government are taking a firm stance, closing ranks with the E-7 countries and Eurasian neighbors. The fact that Turkey is considered a safe harbor for the whole of Eurasia is not only due to Turkey's role as a production, export and investment base, but also to its ability to fulfill its commitments and find solutions to global and regional problems through its “humanitarian and entrepreneurial” diplomatic skills.

