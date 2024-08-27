Tulsi Gabbard supports Donald Trump





Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump's presidential bid, continuing her estrangement from the party she sought to represent four years ago and joining Republican candidates' criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris and the chaotic withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan.

Appearing with Trump in Detroit on Monday, Gabbard, a National Guard veteran who served two tours in the Middle East, said the Republican nominee understands the grave responsibility a president and commander in chief bears over each of our lives.

The couple appeared at the National Guard Association of the United States on the third anniversary of the Aug. 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans. Gabbard accompanied Trump earlier Monday to Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president laid wreaths in honor of three of the service members killed: Sergeant Nicole Gee, Master Sergeant Darin Hoover and Master Sergeant Ryan Knauss.

On Monday, Gabbard praised Trump for having the courage to meet with his adversaries, dictators, allies and partners in the quest for peace, viewing war as a last resort. She condemned the Democratic White House for the fact that the United States now faces multiple wars on multiple fronts in different regions of the world and is closer than ever to the brink of nuclear war.

The former president's team announced later Monday that Gabbard would moderate a town hall meeting with Trump that the campaign planned for Thursday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Gabbard has long voiced some support for Trump, even when she served as a Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2019, she was the only lawmaker to vote when the House impeached Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.

Gabbard's endorsement of her former party's rival candidate represents a sharp shift from her position as a Democrat representing Hawaii in the U.S. House of Representatives, though Gabbard has been known during her four terms for taking positions at odds with her own party's establishment. She was an early endorser of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, making her popular with progressives.

Gabbard did not seek reelection in 2020 but ran for president, arguing that America’s wars in the Middle East were destabilizing the region, making the United States less safe and costing thousands of American lives, and that Democrats and Republicans shared responsibility. She criticized Harris’ record in a primary debate and ultimately outscored her in that race, which President Joe Biden ultimately won.

Gabbard supported Biden but became an independent two years later, arguing that the Democratic Party was dominated by an elitist cabal of warmongers and woke ideologues. Since then, she has campaigned for several prominent Republicans, become a Fox News contributor and launched a podcast.

Another former Democratic presidential candidate has recently endorsed Trump. Last week, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran last year as the Democratic nominee to challenge President Joe Biden for the nomination, suspended his campaign and said he was supporting Trump in the general election.

Kinnard reported from Chapin, South Carolina. McAvoy reported from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7015009/tulsi-gabbard-endorsement-donald-trump-president-democrats-war/

