Australian Prime Minister Albanese wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janmashtami

Canberra [Australia]August 27 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said it was “great” to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to convey his wishes for Krishna Janmashtami.

Albanese said they discussed all the work that Australia and India do as partners at bilateral and regional levels.

In a message posted on X, Albanese said: “It was a pleasure to speak to you yesterday, Narendra Modi, to wish you a happy Krishna Janmashtami and to talk about all the work that Australia and India are doing as bilateral and regional partners, including through the Quad.” Nice talking to you yesterday @narendramodito wish you a happy Krishna Janmashtami and to talk about all the work that Australia and India are doing as partners bilaterally and regionally, including through the Quad. https://t.co/6UdPoKt6hd — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 27, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and took stock of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese also discussed their cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad.

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “I am delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of the progress made in our bilateral relations and our cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad.” Nice to talk to my friend @AlboMPWe took stock of the progress made in our bilateral relations and our cooperation within multilateral fora, particularly within the Quad. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2024 Earlier on July 29, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and discussed deepening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Jaishankar said he and Wong also discussed deepening practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

In a message posted on X, he said: “This morning, we met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Tokyo. We discussed further steps to deepen our bilateral ties, including in the areas of security, trade and education. We also discussed deepening our practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to continuing this work at the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.” A good start to the morning for the meeting with the Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs @SenatorWong in Tokyo. They discussed further steps to enhance our bilateral relations, including in the areas of security, trade and education. They also discussed deepening our practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Looking forward to continuing… pic.twitter.com/2W2dPCHkl0 —Dr. S.Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 29, 2024 Wong said on July 29 that Australia was launching a new Cable Connectivity and Resilience Centre to help submarine cable networks in the Indo-Pacific.

The centre will ensure that Indo-Pacific networks are resilient and that all countries can benefit from reliable connectivity and the growth of the digital economy, the Australian Foreign Minister's office said in a statement. The statement added that this work is essential to the prosperity and security of the region. (ANI)

