RFK Jr. Has More in Common with Donald Trump Than Bobby Kennedy





August 26, 2024, 8:50 PM UTC

By Jen Psaki and Will Rabbe

This is an excerpt adapted from the August 25 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Sidelined by Democrats and estranged from his family, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long sought desperate recognition. So much so that he has now joined Donald Trump.

Of course, Kennedy, who is the country’s most prolific anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, was slow to endorse Trump. Frankly, the two have a lot in common: Both have inflated egos that cloud their judgment, both rely on misinformation to exploit people’s fears, and both use their last names to advance their own interests.

Kennedy's support for Trump was a long time coming.

But for Kennedy, the support is also another act of rebellion against his family and the institutions it helped build. Although he shares his father's name, he couldn't be more different.

His father, the first Robert Kennedy, was driven by a genuine concern for the health and well-being of the American people. He was a champion of the disadvantaged and the vulnerable. He appealed to people's more virtuous angels, not their worst instincts.

Regarding modern medicine, he said that those with power and influence have a duty to help those less fortunate. As Kennedy told a group of doctors in Indiana in 1968, “We must recognize that those of us who have the same advantages that you and I have, have an obligation of responsibility to those who have none.”

In other words, Kennedy believed that it was not enough to “do no harm”; he believed that those in a position to help others had an obligation to do so.

Needless to say, the apple fell far from the tree. Kennedy not only failed in his duty of responsibility, he did the opposite. He used his privilege and his name to encourage the most vulnerable Americans to turn their backs on modern medicine. He used lies to stoke widespread fear of even routine vaccines, including those that eradicated measles, mumps, and polio. If Trump and Kennedy have their way, parents will once again have to worry about their children being exposed to potentially deadly diseases at school.

By supporting Trump, Kennedy is only confirming what we suspected all along: his goal is to harm the Democratic ticket.

But here's the thing: Kennedy is not only insulting his father's legacy, he's also trying to sabotage the party his family shaped and influenced for more than six decades.

Let’s remember that her endorsement comes just days after new reports showed that her candidacy was now costing Trump more votes than Vice President Kamala Harris. We also can’t forget that Kennedy’s political ambitions were partly funded by one of Trump’s biggest billionaire donors.

By endorsing Trump, Kennedy is only confirming what we have suspected all along: his goal is to play spoiler for the Democratic ticket. And while we still don’t know what the real impact of this endorsement will be, we do know that the headlines shouldn’t be: Kennedy Endorses Trump. They should be: Dangerous Conspiracy Theorists Join Forces.

Join Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow and more on Saturday, September 7 in Brooklyn, New York for MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024, a one-of-a-kind live event. You’ll be able to see your favorite hosts in person and hear thought-provoking conversations about what matters most in the final weeks of an unprecedented election cycle. Buy your tickets here.

Only Psaki

Will Rabbe

Allison Detzel contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/top-stories/latest/rfk-jr-donald-trump-endorsement-kennedy-conspiracy-rcna168287 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos