Why China is facing a lost decade as its economy spirals downward





Economy-wide prices were falling at the end of 2023 and have only just started to rise again, increasing 0.5% in July compared with a year ago. Most economists would describe a temporary drop in prices as an effective tax cut. However, Liu points out that this drop has been accompanied by a drop in income. Household income growth has virtually stagnated, she said. Add to that the collapse of the housing market and the fact that most people's wealth is tied up in their homes, and it's clear that this hasn't been good for motivating consumption. Tina Wu, a 27-year-old doctoral student living in Beijing, says the post-pandemic employment landscape is challenging. It is not very easy for young people to find well-paid jobs due to the impact of the pandemic, she said. Many companies have cut salaries. Wu, who worked as a designer at a government architecture firm before returning to college, remains optimistic about the future. “I am optimistic that in three to five years the job market will recover and be prosperous again,” she said. Not everyone is as optimistic as Wu. Ben Cavender, managing director of China Market Research Group, says it is clear that Chinese consumers are tightening their belts. Consumer confidence is low right now, and it's going to continue to decline, says Cavender, who lives in Pudong, near Shanghai. People are very concerned about the government's lack of effort to improve job prospects and wages, and they are still very concerned about future job cuts and the lack of recovery in the housing market. This is especially true for younger consumers. I think the general feeling in Shanghai is that the economy is slowing down. I know very few business leaders who are happy right now. Cavender adds that many of them are keeping their options open. The wealthiest Chinese I know are also still determined to take their children out of the country for education and green card reasons, just to protect themselves. There is a feeling that it will take a few more years before things really improve. The Guochao trend It's called the Guochao trend. Literally translated as “national wave,” China's Generation Z is shifting its purchases toward local brands that reflect national pride. Chinese brands have taken advantage of Covid to become much better at brand positioning and marketing, and can now be as competitive, if not more so, than foreign brands in many categories, Cavender says. But this shift also hides a new frugality. Retail sales growth has struggled and is now near its lowest level since the end of lockdown.

