Watch: When Imran Khan played the ‘Sachin Tendulkar upper cut’ in the 1980s | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar not only perfected the upper cut shot on fast bowlers, he also made it very popular. Be it on Brett Lee's fast deliveries in the Test matches in Australia or Shoaib Akhtar's in the 2003 ODI World Cup clash in Centurion, Tendulkar played the upper cut shot to perfection, with superb body balance as he swung back and then brought his bat back at the last moment to guide the ball over the fielders and into the stands. And now, a video is doing the rounds in which former Pakistan captain Imran Khan played an upper cut on West Indies pacer Michael Holding. Although the shot was not played as perfectly as Tendulkar was wont to do, it had the desired effect and went towards the third-man fence boundary where fielder Andy Roberts failed to get his hands on the ball, leaving Holding furious. The shot is even praised by cricketer-turned-commentator Tony Grieg on air as the ball landed just below the boundary ropes and went for a The video clip is taken from the 13th Benson & Hedges World Cup match played between Pakistan and West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane on 16 January 1982. After winning the toss, West Indies restricted Pakistan to 177/9 in their 50 overs with Imran Khan scoring 31 runs off 30 balls with a six and 4 fours. West Indies, chasing a revised target of 107 runs off 30 overs, won the match by just 1 wicket with 7 balls remaining. One of the world's best all-rounders during his playing days, Imran Khan was known for his fast bowling and aggressive batting and a key figure in the success of Pakistani cricket in the 1980s and early 1990s. Imran captained the Pakistan national team from 1982 to 1992, leading them to their first ever Cricket World Cup victory in 1992. The victory remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Pakistani sporting history.

