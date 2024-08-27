SNP government hails renewables despite energy strategy delay

The announcement comes ahead of the planned publication next month of the final version of the Scottish government's energy strategy, following attacks on the draft published by Nicola Sturgeon last year after long delays.

The GERS report showed that total government spending in Scotland exceeded revenue by €22.7 billion in 2023-24, up from €18 billion the previous year. The deficit increased to the equivalent of 10.4% of total economic output in Scotland in the last year, up from 8.4%.

The UK deficit fell to 4.5% of gross domestic product from 5% previously.

The announcement highlighted that Scotland's deficit increase came after a $4 billion drop in the country's share of North Sea revenues. This followed a fall in oil and gas prices from the highs reached after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, Finance Secretary Shona Robison chose to present the figures in a positive light.

“I welcome the fact that Scotland’s revenues have increased over the past year, with revenues from land growing faster than the rest of the UK, thanks in part to our progressive approach to taxation and revenues from renewable energy,” she said.

The comments appear to suggest that the rise in revenues is due to the Scottish government's enthusiasm for developing wind farms and similar projects. He claimed that Scotland could become a world leader in the renewable energy sector.

However, the narrative in the GERS statistical release made it clear that the increase in renewable energy revenues was due to the one-off tax on electricity producers that the Johnson administration announced in November 2022.

The move follows public anger at the rise in profits enjoyed by companies such as SSE amid rising electricity prices fuelled by the war in Ukraine, which has led to huge increases in consumer bills.

The Conservative government said the electricity generator tax would be a temporary 45% tax on windfall revenues generated by wholesale electricity generation.

The increase in global electricity prices has meant that many UK electricity producers have seen their revenues rise significantly. The revenue from the tax was intended to fund measures to help households and businesses cope with the rising cost of living.

Mr Johnson imposed a bonanza on oil and gas companies in May 2022.

However, the SNP went berserk over the electricity tax, which it presented as an attack on Scotland.

Angus and Perthshire MP Dave Doogan thundered on Twitter: “The UK government’s fiscally illiterate electricity generator tax will choke off billions of dollars of future investment in renewable energy projects – the kind my Angus constituency is so good at delivering.”

Drew Henry told the House of Commons that the tax would have a disproportionate impact on Scotland.

Mr Henry lost his Inverness and Skye seat to the Liberal Democrats in July's general election, in which the SNP suffered a drubbing.

The electricity giants have predictably criticised the tax, which has also been criticised by green energy industry champion Scottish Renewables.

However, the Scottish government boasted this month that Scottish revenue from the tax was £238 million last year, “around 20% of the UK total”.

Given the importance attached to EGL revenues, Prime Minister John Swinney may have reason to regret today the strength of the anti-tax lobby, at least in public relations terms.

Following complaints that oil and gas companies were spared the impact of the windfall tax on their sector thanks to the investment allowance introduced at the same time, the government has given in to calls for electricity companies to be given similar relief.

The introduction of the EGL exemption from November will likely result in a sharp drop in revenue in the current year.

Energy companies will also benefit from regulators' announcement last week that the bill cap will rise by 10% from October. The average household's annual bill will rise by £149 to £1,717.

It is worth remembering that Scotland has seen a relatively large number of wind farms being developed on land, largely because renewable energy companies have been prevented from developing them in England due to planning restrictions imposed by the Conservative government. These restrictions followed complaints about the impact of wind farms on the landscape.

One of the first steps taken by the Labour government was to remove planning restrictions in the hope of encouraging the development of wind farms south of the border. Scotland will now face much tougher competition for investment.

But we will no doubt hear more about the scale of the opportunities offered by renewable energy in Scotland when the final version of the SNP government's energy strategy is finally published.

The Scottish Government has announced that the document will be published this summer. It is expected to be published after Scottish MSPs return to Holyrood from the summer recess next week.

The strategy has been a long time in the making. The first version was released last January, after delays that frustrated campaigners.

In September, Scottish Renewables lamented: “It is now more than four years since the Scottish Government declared a climate emergency. This document was due to be published in spring 2022, and a delay of more than two years is not the pace at which policy development should be moving in an emergency.”

The draft energy strategy reads like a collection of ambitious statements designed to help environmentalists join the campaign for independence.

While the SNP fought in the 2014 referendum on the claim that the North Sea oil and gas industry would ensure Scotland's prosperity, the bill stated that there should be a presumption against any new exploration in the North Sea in order to support the fastest and most effective just transition possible. .

After Nicola Sturgeon and her successor Humza Yousaf opposed major development projects in the North Sea, the SNP's criticism of Labour's decision to increase the industry's windfall tax rang hollow.

While it has spent months refining its energy strategy, the Scottish government has made very slow progress in implementing its just transition agenda. In March, a Holyrood committee raised serious questions about the $500 million transition plan that Ms Sturgeon unveiled in 2021 after striking the ill-fated cooperation deal with the Scottish Greens.

The MSP report comes five months after Humza Yousaf announced the launch of a 500m offshore wind supply chain support programme that looked like an afterthought.

To cap it all, despite the Scottish government’s glowing statements about renewables, ministers seem at a loss as to how to ensure a meaningful reduction in energy demand. This could have a far greater impact on emissions than cutting production in the North Sea or building wind farms in Scotland’s scenic regions.