Lawyer urges court to reinstate Trump classified documents case





WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith urged a federal appeals court Monday to reinstate the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, saying a decision by the judges that dismissed the charges conflicted with longstanding Justice Department practice and should be overturned.

Smith’s team said federal judge Aileen Cannon made a serious error in ruling that Smith was unlawfully appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. That position, the prosecutors wrote in a brief filed with the Atlanta appeals court, runs counter to rulings by judges across the country as well as widespread and longstanding appointment practices within the Justice Department and across government.

If the proposal goes ahead, they warn, it could jeopardize the long-standing functioning of the Justice Department and call into question hundreds of appointments across the executive branch.

The attorney general properly appointed the special prosecutor, who is also properly funded, the prosecutors wrote. In holding otherwise, the district court departed from binding Supreme Court precedent, misinterpreted the statutes that authorized the appointment of special prosecutors, and inadequately considered the attorney general’s long history of special prosecutor appointments.

The appeal is the latest development in a proceeding that many legal experts have long considered a straightforward criminal case, given the scope of evidence, including surveillance videos and an audio recording of Trump’s own words, that Justice Department investigators have amassed over the course of the investigation. But over the past year, the case has been beset by delays as Cannon, a Trump-appointed judge, considered various motions from Trump’s team before ultimately dismissing the lawsuits in a stunning decision that brought the proceedings to at least a temporary halt.

AP Washington correspondent Sagar Meghani reports that special counsel Jack Smith is urging a federal appeals panel to revive the case over former President Donald Trump's classified documents.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to decide the issue, but even if it reverses Cannon’s dismissal and revives the lawsuit, there’s no chance a trial will take place before the November presidential election. If elected, Trump could appoint an attorney general who would dismiss the case. It’s also possible the appeal could reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a statement Monday, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said that not only should the dismissal of the lawless Florida indictment be upheld, but it should also be immediately joined by a rejection of ALL witch hunts.

The case, one of four federal and state lawsuits filed against Trump, includes dozens of criminal charges alleging that Trump illegally stored classified documents from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and obstructed government efforts to retrieve them. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

At issue in the appeal is a provision of the Constitution known as the Appointments Clause, which requires presidential approval and Senate confirmation for certain officials, including judges, ambassadors and all other officers of the United States.

But the clause also provides an exception for junior officers who can be appointed directly by the head of an agency. Smith, according to the Justice Department, fits that category, and Garland was empowered to appoint him directly to the special prosecutor position.

Smith was appointed special counsel in November 2022 by Garland to investigate Trump’s handling of the documents as well as his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election before the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Both investigations resulted in criminal charges, though the election subversion prosecutions also face an uncertain future after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that gave Trump broad immunity and narrowed the scope of the case.

Defense attorneys in the classified documents case had argued that Smith’s nomination violated the Appointments Clause, a motion that prompted Cannon to hold a multi-day hearing in June. The judge sided with the defense, saying no specific law authorized Garland’s nomination of Smith and noting that Smith was not selected by the president or confirmed by the Senate.

But prosecutors said Monday that no fewer than four laws give the attorney general the power to appoint a special prosecutor like Smith, an authority they said has been recognized for decades by judges across the country.

From the Justice Department's inception to the present, attorneys general have repeatedly appointed special, independent counsels to handle federal investigations, including the Jefferson Davis prosecution, alleged corruption within federal agencies (including the Justice Department itself), Watergate, and beyond, Smith's team wrote.

In recent years, the Justice Department, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, has relied on special prosecutors appointed from outside the agency to conduct investigations into everything from Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 election to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Prosecutors say Cannon's decision suggests that all special prosecutors hired from outside the Justice Department were improperly appointed and that Congress repeatedly ignored a persistent pattern of errors.

But, they added, it goes much further. If the attorney general does not have the power to appoint junior officers, this conclusion would invalidate the appointment of every member of the department who exercises significant authority and holds a permanent position, except for the few who are specifically identified in the law.

A three-judge panel of the same appeals court overturned Cannon's decision in December 2022, ruling that she had overstepped her bounds in the documents investigation by appointing an independent arbitrator to review classified records seized by the FBI from the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-maralago-classified-documents-411e8e3b4d31923560effdd0d2082af4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos