Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Joe Biden hold phone conversation on Ukraine-Russia war, Bangladesh crisis





The Bangladesh crisis was not mentioned in the statement issued by the United States following a Phone call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modifueling fresh speculation about unease in relations between the White House and Dhaka. While the Ministry of External Affairs' press release mentioned that Prime Minister Modi and Biden had expressed their shared concern over the “situation in Bangladesh”, the White House statement was silent on the issue and focused only on the war between Ukraine and Russia. “They (PM Modi and Biden) emphasised on restoring law and order and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” the MEA statement said. On the other hand, the White House report did not reference to Bangladeshsaying the two leaders discussed Prime Minister Modi's recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September. “The President congratulated the Prime Minister on his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and continued humanitarian support to Ukraine, including its energy sector,” he said. The United States has largely remained silent on the crisis in Bangladeshwhich saw massive student protests against a controversial quota system for government jobs. More than 500 people died in weeks of violence, which led to the fall of Hasina's Awami League government. These events have given rise to allegations that the US government has influenced or interfered in Bangladesh's internal affairs – a charge quickly denied by the White House. Hasina's government has had a difficult relationship with the United States recently. Amid the crisis, Bangladeshi media cited excerpts from an undelivered speech by Hasina, in which the ousted prime minister accused the United States of pressuring her to allow the establishment of a naval base on the island of St. Martin. Sheikh Hasina reportedly said that if she had handed over the island of St. Martin to the United States, her government would have survived. However, Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed has refuted any speculation. The island, located in the northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal, holds immense strategic value as it could provide a crucial foothold in the region, countering Chinese influence. Published by: Abhishek De Published on: August 27, 2024

