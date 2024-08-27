Justice Department seeks to revive Trump documents case, defends special counsel's role





Special counsel Jack Smith is arguing to revive his office's classified documents case against Donald Trump, vigorously defending his authority in the first formal filing since Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the criminal case last month.

In a brief filed Monday with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Smith argues that Cannon's decision to end the Trump case because the prosecutors' office lacked constitutional authority was novel and lacking[ed] deserved.

Cannon had ruled that the Justice Department did not have the authority to appoint or fund special advisers like Smith.

Smith's team also argued that Cannon's decision not only affects other special prosecutor cases, including several pending in other courts, against Trump and Hunter Biden, among others, but also potentially affects the power of federal government leaders.

If the attorney general does not have the authority to appoint subordinate officers, that finding would invalidate the appointment of every member of the department who exercises significant authority and holds a permanent position, other than the few who are specifically identified by law, Smith's office wrote in the 81-page filing.

The district courts' reasons would also raise questions about hundreds of appointments across the executive branch, including in the departments of Defense, State, Treasury and Labor, prosecutors added.

Last summer, Trump was charged with multiple counts of mishandling sensitive government documents seized from the White House at the end of his presidency. The 2024 Republican presidential candidate also faces multiple obstruction charges for alleged efforts to hinder the federal investigation into the documents. The former president and his two co-defendants, Trump staffers also charged with obstruction, have pleaded not guilty.

The 11th Circuit is currently reviewing Cannon's rulings that Smith's appointment as special prosecutor was unconstitutional and that his office was illegally funded.

Cannon dismissed the charges on that ground after months of wrangling over other pretrial issues in the classified documents case, and she had not resolved other major legal issues surrounding the charge before dropping it.

Other courts have upheld the use of special counsels. But Cannon said Congress did not give the Justice Department the authority to make such an appointment, while concluding that funding for Smith's office was not properly allocated by lawmakers.

New Photos Show Trump Aide Moving Boxes at Mar-a-Lago

His July 15 decision built on a concurring decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas earlier that month in the presidential immunity case before the Supreme Court. That case dealt with Smith’s separate election interference lawsuit against Trump in Washington, with the Supreme Court’s conservative majority holding that Trump enjoys presidential immunity that shields him from at least parts of the case. But Thomas wrote separately to also question the constitutionality of Smith’s nomination.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said all charges against Trump in various states should be dropped.

As we move forward in uniting our nation, not only should the dismissal of the lawless Florida indictment be upheld, it should be immediately joined by a rejection of ALL witch hunts, Cheung said.

Lawyers for the other two defendants in the classified documents case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Atlanta appeals court that will decide whether the case can be reinstated has a conservative bias. But in a previous dispute, a 2022 lawsuit filed by Trump challenging the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort, the 11th Circuit criticized Cannon for how she approached the pre-impeachment investigation of federal documents.

In that case, the 11th Circuit reversed several Cannon decisions that had limited the investigation to classified documents so that outside counsel could review the seized documents for privilege reasons.

The law is clear, Chief Circuit Judge Bill Pryor wrote in a December 2022 decision in the case. We cannot write a rule that allows anyone subject to a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so.

It is not yet clear which 11th Circuit judges will be on the three-judge panel that will consider Cannon's dismissal of the charges.

Even if the federal appeals board moves relatively quickly to decide the issue, it will likely take months, if not years, to resolve the issues in the classified documents case.

Trump and his co-defendants currently have a month to respond in writing to the appeals court with their own arguments, with the Justice Department then having another round of written arguments before oral arguments can take place.

It is possible and even likely that questions about the authority of the special counsels will then come before the Supreme Court, because other courts have decided legal issues differently from Cannon.

While the filing Monday only concerns Trump’s Florida case, Hunter Biden and other defendants facing ongoing criminal prosecutions before a special counsel have raised similar challenges in other courts. Trump has not challenged Smith’s authority in the criminal case he faces in Washington, D.C., related to the 2020 election, because courts in that state have already upheld the use of special counsel prosecutions.

The Justice Department’s brief released Monday appears to indicate that prosecutors are already considering a possible series of defenses of the Trump case and their office before the Supreme Court. They go back decades and cite, for example, a 1998 writing by now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh that referenced a deeply rooted tradition of independent prosecutors in American history.

The Justice Department describes how the federal court system upheld the investigation of Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. Monday's report also highlights how attorneys general brought in outside prosecutors after the Civil War for cases such as the treason trial of Jefferson Davis and another case against a man for helping assassinate Abraham Lincoln.

