Narendra Modi speaks to Joe Biden after Ukraine visit





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Ukraine four days ago, spoke with Joe Biden on Monday and reiterated his desire for peace and stability, AFP reports, according to Agerpres. Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for an early return to peace and stability during a call with the US president, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. In turn, Joe Biden welcomed this historic visit, as well as the message of peace and continued humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector, offered by Narendra Modi, according to a White House statement. The two leaders confirmed their support for a panic solution to the conflict, in accordance with international law, based on the Charter of the United Nations, the American executive also indicated. The Indian prime minister angered Ukrainians by smiling at Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July. But on Friday, sitting alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Narendra Modi made it clear that he was firmly in favour of peace between Russia and Ukraine. We welcome any other country that wants to help President Zelenskiy work toward this just peace, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. Despite increasingly close relations with Washington, India has refused to join US sanctions against Moscow. The South Asian country is trying to maintain a delicate balance between Russia, with which it has forged close ties, and Western countries that support kyiv, with which it seeks rapprochement to counter regional rival China. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is close to India, was ousted from power following widespread protests. Narendra Modi and Joe Biden focused on restoring law and order and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, India said in a statement. Hindus have been the victims of repeated attacks since the fall of Prime Minister Hasina, criticized by Washington for violating democracy. Publisher: CLB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digi24.ro/stiri/externe/narendra-modi-a-discutat-cu-joe-biden-dupa-vizita-sa-in-ucraina-2908115 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos