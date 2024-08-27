Imran Khan slams Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi: 'Defeat to Bangladesh is embarrassing'





Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lashed out at the national cricket body, led by Mohsin Naqvi, while expressing disappointment over the performance of the senior men's national team. Imran did not mince words as he called the defeat to Bangladesh in a Test match in Rawalpindi “embarrassing” and accused the Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of “destroying” the sport in the country.

Imran Khan, who spoke to reporters from Adiala Jail – Rawalpindi's central jail – highlighted the string of disappointing performances of the Pakistan senior men's national team in the recent past and laid the blame on the current generation of administrators.

“Cricket is the only sport that the entire nation watches with great interest on television, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who have brought in an unqualified and favoured official to maintain their control,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by his X account.

“For the first time, we (Pakistan) failed to reach the top 4 in the World Cup or the top 8 in T20. And yesterday, we suffered an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new record. Only two and a half years ago, this team had beaten India by 10 wickets. What happened in those two and a half years when we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The responsibility for this entire collapse lies with one institution,” he added.

From surgery to death: Pakistan cricket community's reaction to Rawalpindi defeat

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to its first and only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992, has also accused Naqvi of corruption. The PCB chairman, who took control of the board in February 2024, is also Pakistan's federal interior minister.

MOHSIN NAQVI FACES THE HEAT

Naqvi faced scrutiny from former Pakistani cricketers after Bangladesh stunned Pakistan in the first of a two-Test series in Rawalpindi on Sunday (August 25). The touring team secured their first-ever Test match win against Pakistan and did so in style by hammering the hosts by 10 wickets.

Former opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad was among Naqvi's fiercest critics as he launched a scathing attack on the PCB chief for his failure to help improve the quality of the senior national team.

Naqvi had promised changes to the team after Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June, saying the team needed “major surgery” to improve and compete with the best in the business.

“When you lost to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, to silence people, you said that you would do surgery on Pakistan cricket. But you failed to do that. You lied to people like others in the past. What did you think? That you would buy some time? That after beating Bangladesh in the Test series, people will shut up a little and then you will implement your changes, but that didn’t happen,” Shahzad said in a video on X after Pakistan’s loss to Bangladesh.

Naqvi himself spoke to the press on Monday and questioned the depth of the talent pool in Pakistan, saying there were no good alternatives to the underperforming players in the team.

“I talked about surgery because we have to solve our problems. But when we look to solve them, we don't have solid data or a pool of players to draw on. The whole system is a disaster,” he said, adding that the new Champions Cup proposal will help solve the problem.

In early August, the PCB announced three new domestic tournaments – the Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup and Champions First-Class Cup – to help improve the quality of the player pool. Former cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis have been recruited as mentors for the Champions Cup teams.

