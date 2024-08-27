PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine, Bangladesh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a call from US President Joe Biden, during which the two leaders exchanged views on various issues, including the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for President Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values ​​of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

The leaders reviewed the significant progress made in bilateral relations and stressed that the Indo-US partnership aims to benefit the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity, according to the GDP.

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today I spoke to the US President and Joe Biden on the phone. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Modi added that he reiterated India's full support for an early return to peace and stability.

The Prime Minister also said that the two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The leaders also agreed to remain in contact and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad.

In June, Prime Minister Modi met Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Italian region of Puglia. Last month, Biden dropped out of the 2024 White House race amid growing concerns about his fitness for office after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced him as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

The phone call between the two leaders took place just days after Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi paid a nearly nine-hour visit to kyiv, the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence more than three decades ago.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister held in-depth talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and also invited him to visit India. The Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to visit this “great” country.

Earlier this month, in his first direct contact with New Delhi after becoming the interim head of Bangladesh, Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Dhaka would prioritise the protection and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

