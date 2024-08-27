Reuters Prime Minister to promise 'no more performance politics, no more papering over the cracks, no more division and no more distraction'

The riots that spread across the country in late July and early August exposed “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure”, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say. In a speech at Downing Street, the Prime Minister will argue events during the summer “They not only betrayed the disease, they revealed the cure,” adding that the “coming together” of communities afterwards showed “what we stand for.” Sir Keir will also pledge to do the “hard work” to reverse what he calls “a decade of decline”. The Conservatives described the speech as “nothing but a performance” and an effort to “distract the public from promises Starmer made that he never intended to keep”.

The SNP said the previous Conservative government had left the country in an “incredible mess” but added that Labour had “refused to stand up to them on some of the most damaging policies” and “must share responsibility”.

Sir Keir's speech, which will begin at 10am BST, comes a week before Parliament returns after a shortened summer recess. The Prime Minister is expected to attack the legacy of the Conservative government. He will say that “political affairs will resume, but it will not be business as usual” and that the government will “take charge” of the problems facing the UK. He will warn that “things are going to get worse” in the UK before they get better, as the Labour administration tries to deal with “not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole”. “Part of that involves being honest with people about the choices we face and how difficult it is.” The speech will echo some of the language used by Labour during and after the general election campaign. Since coming to power in July, Labour has sought to highlight the challenges it faces in government and blame Conservative ministers for failing to address these issues before the election. Chancellor Rachel Reeves accused the Tories of leaving a deficit of 22 billion in public finances, which the conservatives fiercely deny. The government has already announced some cost-cutting measures, including removing the planned cap on social care payments and to withdraw winter fuel allowance for 10 million retirees. Ms Reeves also said she think Some taxes will have to increase in the fall.

Reuters / Temilade Adelaja 'Coming together' to repair damage caused by riots has 'revealed the cure' for society's cracks, PM says

Sir Keir's speech will also suggest that the riots Earlier this month, he showed “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure.” “The riots not only betrayed the disease, they revealed the cure, which is not found in the cynical conflict of populism, but in the coming together of a country the next morning” to “cleanse its community.” In an opinion piece published Monday in The Times,The prime minister wrote that the very setting of his upcoming speech, the Downing Street Rose Garden, could have become a “symbol of the rot at the heart of their government” for members of the public under the previous Conservative leadership. Sir Keir referred to the press conference given by Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's former aide, where he defended his decision not to respect the Covid lockdown rules. He also wrote about photographs taken near the Rose Garden of Mr Johnson and his staff with bottles of wine and a cheese board at a time of strict restrictions on social mixing during the Covid pandemic. Boris Johnson said at the time that the photos showed “people at work”. After the speech, Sir Keir will take questions and is likely to be asked about accusations of Tory “cronyism”. The party attacked the government for give a pass no. 10 to a Labour donor, Lord Alli, and appointment Another donor, Ian Corfield, has a temporary job at the Treasury. The prime minister's speech on Tuesday will be delivered to about 50 members of the public he met during the election campaign, including small business owners and civil servants. He will promise to “no longer have performance politics” and to do “the hard work necessary to eradicate 14 years of rot and reverse a decade of decline.” “We will repair the foundations, protecting taxpayers' money and people's living standards. We will reform our planning system to build the new homes we need,” Sir Keir will say.