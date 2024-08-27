PM Modi expected to visit Singapore and Brunei in September





Reflecting India's continued engagement with Southeast Asian countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Singapore and Brunei in the first week of September. Prime Minister Modi's last visit to Singapore was in 2018 for a bilateral visit and later to attend the 13th East Asia Summit. Ahead of the Indian Prime Minister's visit, Singapore on Monday hosted the 2nd India-Singapore Ministerial Round Table, which saw the largest gathering of Indian and Singaporean ministers. Present from the Indian side were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, EAM Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Present from the Singaporean side were Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Digital and Information Development Minister Josephine Teo, Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat. The roundtable focused on five areas of collaboration: food cooperation; digitalization; energy and green economy projects; skill development; and pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Good progress has been made since the inaugural ISMR meeting in 2022 in India. In the digital economy, the digital payment link between Singapore's PayNow and India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was launched in February 2023, allowing participating financial institutions to send and receive funds between banks or e-wallets in real-time. Singapore is the largest foreign investor in India and has accounted for about 23% of FDI inflows into India since 2000. Indian investments in Singapore have also increased from S$481 million in 2004 to about S$25.3 billion in 2022. Singapore actively supports skill development in India. This includes the establishment of five skill centres in India by the Institute of Technical Education Services, Singapore (ITEES). The next stop on the visit will be Brunei Darussalam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah first met on the sidelines of the 25th ASEAN Summit in Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014. The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in November 2017 in Manila. The last visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country was in 2013, when Dr Manmohan Singh attended the 11th ASEAN-India Summit and the 8th EAS Summit. Defence is a key element of the relations between the two countries: Indian Navy ships and Brunei Navy ships have visited Brunei and Brunei Navy ships have visited India. Indian Armed Forces officers have regularly attended the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Staff Course at the Brunei Darussalam Staff College. As part of capacity building, 68 Brunei nationals have completed various ITEC courses in India. There are 14,500 Indians living in Brunei and working in the oil and gas, construction and retail sectors. A significant number of doctors in Brunei Darussalam are from India. Other professionals include engineers, IT professionals, etc. PM Modi's visit to the two countries comes at a time when the Prime Ministers of Vietnam and Malaysia have visited India. Indian President Droupadi Murmu has visited Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand. Dr S Jaishankar, EAM, was in Laos for ASEAN meetings. Other visits by ASEAN countries are planned to India. This high-level engagement comes in the context of Delhi's Move East policy. Sidhant Sibal Sidhant Sibal is WION's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent. When he's not working, you'll find him playing with his dog.

