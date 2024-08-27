Indonesian President Joko Widodos' new capital and legacy in limbo

AAs Joko Widodo, better known in Indonesia as Jokowi, draws the curtain on his decade-long presidency, with his successor scheduled to be inaugurated on October 20, he is rushing to raise the curtain on Nusantara, the country's future capital and his pet project that has found itself in jeopardy.

Indonesia's Independence Day, August 17, was supposed to mark the inauguration of the new green, high-tech capital. But when the day arrived, only a scaled-down celebration took place at the presidential palace in Nusantara, with just 1,300 of the originally planned 8,000 participants, surrounded by half-finished buildings. (Another ceremony was held simultaneously hundreds of miles away in Jakarta, the current capital.) While 12,000 civil servants were program to move in by September, only a fraction of their designated apartments have been built; water and electricity supplies were not recently made available; and investment flows to the project remain dry.

Plagued by construction delays, the future of the $30 billion project is uncertain. And it will soon be left in the hands of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who has said he supports the idea but has shown little interest in making it a priority — a worrying sign for Jokowi, who has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to speed up construction of Nusantara.

This is Joko Widodo's latest attempt to reassert his authority and secure his legacy, Vishnu Juwono, associate professor of public governance at the University of Indonesia, tells TIME.

In his quest to prove that Nusantara's development is going well, Jokowi spent his first night in the new capital in July. I didn't sleep wellhe said the next morning, he held his first cabinet meeting earlier this month, and was invite influencers to visit the site and post articles about it.

The new capital Nusantara is a canvas on which we can carve the future, Jokowi said as the cabinet meeting began on August 12. Not every country has the ability or capacity to build a new capital from scratch.

A cleaner works on the roof of the newly built presidential palace during celebrations marking Indonesia's Independence Day in Nusantara on August 17, 2024. Ismoyo BayAFP/Getty Images

It is not clear whether Indonesia has this capacity. The challenges facing Nusantara land rights disputes has environmental concerns Due to an unforeseen lack of private funding, there is no magic bullet.

Amid construction delays and low confidence in financial returns, Nusantara remains a tough sell to private and foreign investors, who under the government's plan were to provide 80 percent of the project's financing. (The remaining 20 percent was to be covered (with the Indonesian state budget.) However, of the 100 trillion rupiah, or more than $6.4 billion, it expected from investments by the end of 2024, Nusantara has received only about $3.5 billionall from national companies and public institutions.

Although more than 400 foreign companies have expressed interest in investing, no concrete deal has yet been reached, even though Jokowi embarked on a world tour to persuade foreign governments and companies. Jokowi is now trying attract investors with land permits of nearly 200 years, which critics have slammed as a sale of land that would harm local residents.

Meanwhile, the grand presidential palace built in the shape of Garuda, the mythical bird-like creature on Indonesia's national emblem, was mocked online, and others have pointed out what they believe to be signs of sloppy and shoddy work in the building.

Political uncertainty has also cast a dark shadow over the vast Nusantara construction site. In June, resignations The separation of the two leaders overseeing the Nusantara project has fueled speculation about its stability. And while Nusantara remains on the next administration's to-do list, it appears to be far from the top of the agenda.

Prabowo told reporters earlier this month while in Nusantara for a cabinet meeting with Jokowi that he would continue, and if possible complete, the project, but many remain skeptical he can deliver on his promise. His populist presidential campaign has focused on a free lunch initiative, which is expected to take a turn for the worse. big bite on the state budget. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the new vice president and Jokowi's eldest son, said He had not planned to move to his official residence in Nusantara but would remain in his own house in Jakarta.

For his part, Jokowi has recognized There is no need to rush the transition to Nusantara. His plan for now, it seems, is simply to make it impossible for his successors to ignore the 250,000 hectares of capital under construction.

He is building and developing the capital as much as possible, so that it reaches what is called the point of no return, Yanuar Nugroho, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and a former deputy chief of staff to Jokowi, tells TIME. Whoever inherits the Nusantara project, Yanuar says, would not want to be seen as someone who jeopardized that point.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, speaks with President-elect Prabowo Subianto, left, during an Independence Day celebration at the presidential palace in Nusantara on August 17, 2024. Ismoyo BayAFP/Getty Images

But what Jokowi’s successors could do is drag out construction until it’s politically convenient to abandon it. Nusantara could move in small steps, and it could be quite slow, Ian Wilson, a lecturer in Indonesian politics at Australia’s Murdoch University, tells TIME. If it becomes a white elephant project, if it consumes too many resources, then [Prabowo] If the president had other political priorities, it would be very easy for him to deviate from them. And that would only undermine Jokowi's legacy.

To be sure, Jokowi has enjoyed broad public support during his decade in power; even in the final stretch of his presidency, his approval ratings peaked. new summit by 77%. And, to his credit, his attempt to move capital went further than that of all his predecessors, all of whom in recent decades have in one way or another planned or attempted to execute such a move.

But whether Nusantara succeeds or fails, political analysts say, his legacy may already have been written. A decade ago, Jokowi began his presidency hailed as Obama in Indonesia and a new hope for Indonesian democracy. But as his final term draws to a close, Jokowi’s reputation has been tarnished by his apparent dynasty-building maneuvers in Indonesian politics. The political turbulence that marked his final months in office, including allegations that he is eroding Indonesia’s nascent democracy, has increasingly eclipsed the popularity that underpinned his tenure.

“It is certain that Jokowi will be remembered as the one who initiated the construction and development of the new capital,” Yanuar said. But he is also known as the one who destroyed Indonesian democracy.

Last year, Gibran's selection as Prabowo's running mate, despite being below the minimum age requirement for candidates, was made possible by a decision of the Constitutional Court, of which Jokowi's brother-in-law was the president. He is now trying to secure its influence over Golkarone of the country's largest political parties, installing himself and his allies in important positions. And in recent weeks, his allies in parliament have tried to change electoral laws, before take a break due to widespread proteststo pave the way for Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, to become a candidate for governor.

I'm afraid that Jokowi, for the moment, even without [the Nusantara project]Yanuar says Jokowi will not be remembered as a wise man. He will not be remembered as a statesman.