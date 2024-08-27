PM Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin, shares impressions of Ukraine visit | Latest News India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, days after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv. “I spoke with President Putin today. We discussed steps to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership. We exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my impressions of the recent visit to Ukraine. We reiterated India's strong commitment to support an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the Prime Minister said on X. The prime minister's phone conversation comes days after his meeting with Zelensky amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. During his meeting with the Ukrainian president, Modi had said that India was not neutral as it was always on the side of peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP archives)

“We (India) are not neutral. Right from the beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war,” the Prime Minister said.

“I want to assure you and the entire international community that India is committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity (of states) and that is of the utmost importance to us,” he added.

Last month, Modi had visited Moscow and met Putin, reiterating India's position on the Ukraine conflict. He had pushed the Russian president to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, saying no solution could be found on the battlefield.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for two years and shows no sign of ending. On Monday, Russia carried out drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, killing two people and starting fires around the capital Kiev, AP reported.

Two people were killed in a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rihstruck, a mining and industrial city in southern Ukraine, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

In the Kiev region, which was hit by power cuts after Monday's attack, five air raid alerts were issued overnight. The regional administration said air defenses had destroyed all the drones and missiles fired by Russia, but the crashed debris had sparked forest fires.

(With contributions from the agency)