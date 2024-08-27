Politics
UK: Keir Starmer predicts tough times ahead for Britons
In business, this is called going through the company's accounts with steel wool, to draw a line under a difficult era and have a more favorable basis for comparison. In his first speech on Tuesday since arriving at Downing Street on July 5, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted that he had inherited not only an economic black hole but also a societal black hole after 14 years in power in the hands of the Conservatives.
Under the sun of the Downing Street rose garden, the scene of some scenes of the so fatal partygate, Boris Johnson, the man who led Labour to the top of the state, did not hesitate to speak of rot at the heart of British politics and institutions. When it is rotten at the heart of the structure, we cannot just hide it, we must do everything again, tackle the root of the problem even if it is more difficult and takes more time, Keir Starmer said.
A way, therefore, of telling the British, a week before the opening of a new parliamentary session on September 2, that the coming months and years will not be a walk in the park, despite the hopes raised by the political change. Things will get worse before we get better, says Keir Starmer.
Willingness to load the boat of the previous government, which effectively gave an impression of chaos that the arrival of Rishi Sunak had not entirely corrected? Courage on the part of a left-wing administration which announces that not everything will be resolved with public money, as shown by the recent restrictions on subsidies for retirement electricity bills? Everyone has their own analysis.
22 billion
In any case, the black hole denounced by the new government is primarily budgetary. There is a £22 billion shortfall in this year's public accounts, we learned this summer, which is not nothing compared to a 121 billion impasse for 2023 (4.4% of GDP). If this sum is largely due to a decision by Labour to pay 9 billion to NHS employees and railway workers to settle a social conflict that had paralysed part of the economy for a long time, the attack on the surprise cost of more than 6 billion of the management of asylum seekers by the previous government seems more solid. The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) did not know this, argued Keir Starmer about the 22 billion, pointing out that the country had borrowed 5 billion more than the OBR had predicted over the last three months.
But the black hole diagnosed by Keir Starmer is also evident in the judicial and prison systems. His mandate began with racial riots this summer, fraught with threats to the state of the country and to which he returned at length this Tuesday in this speech on the state of the nation, before the real political issues of the new school year such as the major reform of employees' rights expected in October.
For Keir Starmer, the riots took advantage of a system they knew was fragile, including obvious overcrowding in prisons. But they are also a symptom of the Tories' political theatrics and demagogy. As a former head of the Crown Prosecution Service, he explained how difficult it was for him this summer to deal with the riots by calculating each day how many prison places were available.
The first measures
In an attempt to get the year off to a good start, the Labour leader highlighted the first achievements of his administration: the creation of a National Wealth Fund to support public and private investment, changes to planning permission rules to encourage the construction of 1.5 million homes and the future creation of an £8bn renewable energy group, Great British Energy, a campaign promise. We have done more in seven weeks than [nos prdcesseurs] in 7 years, he said.
Not sure it will be enough to convince the British that we are out of politics as usual, as Keir Starmer promised on Tuesday. The budget prepared by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, in the autumn, will say more about the savings identified and the possible tax increases. It will be difficult but we have no other choice, Keir Starmer warned.
