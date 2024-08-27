Trump keeps flip-flopping on abortion. American women are fed up





A friend of mine is having problems with her ex.

Charismatic, rich and famous, but incapable of commitment.

In 1999, when he first fell in love with my friend, let's call her Choice, he went on Meet the Press and told the nation over and over again that Choice was the one for him.

Opinion columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about American culture, politics, sports and life.

Then, when he started thinking about public service again in 2011, he split from Choice and started dating Pro-Life.

It happens. And breakups can be nasty. But this guy took it to the extreme.

In 2016, Donald Trump (you guessed it was Trump, right?) suggested that women should be punished for exercising their right to choose. After the House passed a national abortion ban in 2017, this guy not only applauded the bill, but spent much of 2018 trying to convince the Senate to follow suit. In fact, he was the first sitting president to address the March for Life convention, saying, send it to my desk so I can sign it. He was just a handful of votes short.

Hard to believe. I don't know what Choice saw in this guy, because he's everywhere.

American women are not stupid, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said recently about this presidential election, noting that 14 states have banned abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned by Trump-appointed justices. We are not going to entrust the future of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have openly bragged about blocking access to abortion for women across this country.

In 2022, he bragged about what his Supreme Court had done. Now it’s 2024 and he’s struggling to meet younger women at the polls. So he’s back to making empty promises to impress Choice with his campaign, saying he’d veto any national ban. This coming from the man who almost got one passed.

Total user.

He asked his wingman, Sen. J.D. Vance, to go on Meet the Press Sunday to clarify the former president's history with Choice, something that had to be done only because he was in and out of that relationship for 25 years.

It's important to step back and ask, 'What has Donald Trump actually said on the issue of abortion?'” Vance said.

OK, let's do it.

In 1999, on Meet the Press, when Trump was considering a run for the White House, then-host Tim Russert asked him if he would ban abortion, and he said he would not.

In fact, Trump has repeatedly stated that he is pro-choice. He is very pro-choice.

But in winning the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, he couldn’t do that. So he abandoned Choice and said those who sought abortions should be punished in some way. One Trump term later, that’s the reality facing two out of five women in this country. Which is why I continue to wonder why Choice would trust him again.

Or someone like him. Because let’s face it: The chaos that followed the overturning of Roe is not just Trump’s fault.

Republicans have taken this decision seriously for 50 years, and for the most part, with the same critical thinking and thoughtfulness that Trump has. One congressman, Todd Akin, famously said that pregnancies caused by rape should not be excluded from abortion bans because if it is a legitimate rape, the woman’s body has the means to try to prevent it. That was in 2012. Ten years later, a 10-year-old rape victim in Indiana was allegedly forced to travel to Ohio to get an abortion.

Vance, who would never be able to make that choice himself, was not happy.

“I think two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said of the exceptions for rape or incest. He also used the word “inconvenience” to characterize the decision. As if carrying a pregnancy to term were a mere inconvenience for a fifth-grader.

This weekend, on Meet the Press, Vance also said: “No Republican with reasonable power is saying we should have a complete national ban on abortion, despite the fact that for 40 years, a federal ban on abortion has been part of the Republican Party platform.”

He was removed last month, at Trump's request. He's trying to reconcile with my friend Choice so he can get back into the White House.

But Choice needs more than just words. Choice needs a partner willing to commit.

@LZGranderson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2024-08-26/trump-veto-abortion-ban-jd-vance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos