Jokowi wants to build a political dynasty in Indonesia. A once-conciliatory court and an angry population stand in his way

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo, whose final term ends on October 20, has presided over a decade of democratic regression in Indonesia.

This situation has been characterised by attacks and direct interventions against the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Constitutional Court, two once key government watchdog institutions. It has also involved the intimidation and undermining of civil society organisations that contributed to Indonesia's democratisation after the fall of former dictator Suharto in 1998.

Despite this, Jokowi's popularity has remained at more than 70%In recent years, his supporters have even proposed constitutional amendments to allow him to run for office. third termEven though these changes have come to nothing, Jokowi remains determined to retain his power and influence after he leaves office.

This led to the building of a new alliance with his former rival and new president, Prabowo Subianto, and attempts to create a family political dynasty by helping his sons win elections.

Jokowi's son, new vice president

These efforts began earlier this year, in the run-up to Indonesia's presidential election.

Abandoning the party that had backed his rise to power, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Jokowi threw his support behind Prabowo by nominating his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as Prabowo's running mate.

To achieve this, Jokowi had to rely on his brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, then president of the Constitutional Court. In a clearly nepotistic decision, the court majority helped Gibran circumvent the 40-year minimum age limit for vice-presidential candidates.



Usman was removed as chief justice for unethical conduct, but the decision stood. Prabowo and Gibran won a landslide victory.

Jokowi and Prabowo's new alliance, the Coalition for the Advancement of Indonesia, or KIM, quickly became known as KIM-Plus, as former political opponents quickly mobilized to secure a spot in the new administration.

Jokowi also appears to have secured a new political base to replace the PDI-P. In what some have compared to a cut, Airlangga HartartoThe leader of the second-largest party, Golkar, was accused of corruption and resigned last week. He was quickly replaced by a Jokowi loyalist, Bahlil Lahadalia.

Another son and ally runs for governor

In recent weeks, Jokowi's ambitions to maintain his influence have focused on the November 27 regional elections and the possibility of installing two KIM-Plus candidates in key government positions.

The first is Ridwan Kamil, a former governor of West Java and an ally of Jokowi. Jokowi backed him to become the next governor of Jakarta, anticipating that this would prevent the re-election of Anies Baswaden, one of Jokowi's enemies and political detractors.

The second is Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, whom Jokowi supported to become the next governor of Central Java.

But like his brother Gibran, Kaesang, 29, faced an age-related obstacle. He was unable to run because of an election law that requires gubernatorial candidates to be at least 30 years old.

But again, a favorable (but debatable) opinion court decision This time, the Supreme Court's decision appears to have opened the way for him.

The Supreme Court ruled in May that candidates must be 30 at the time of their inauguration. The ruling allowed Kaesang to run, since if elected, his inauguration would take place after his 30th birthday.



The Constitutional Court rules

And then everything suddenly went haywire. The Constitutional Court, which many see as cowed and complacent under Jokowi, issued two rulings on August 20 that scuppered his plans.

In a unanimous decision, the court stressed that the minimum age for gubernatorial candidates applies at the time of nomination as a candidate, not at the time of inauguration. The court also suggested that it could invalidate an election in which a minor candidate runs.

In another decision, the court significantly reduced the nomination threshold that parties require to run candidates in gubernatorial elections.

Under the current electoral law, a political party, whether alone or in coalition with other parties, must win either 20% of the seats or 25% of the total votes in a provincial parliament to field a candidate for governor.

The court reduced the threshold for parties to that of independent candidates. As a result, a party will need only 7.5% of the vote to be elected in Jakarta.

The move is of critical importance. It will allow the PDI-P, led by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, to nominate a candidate for Jakarta governor to challenge Jokowi's candidate Ridwan.

And she was expected to support Joko Widow's rival, Anies.

Bill sparks street protests

The moves have prompted a swift reaction. The national parliament (DPR), dominated by Jokowi's coalition and led by a Jokowi loyalist, Vice President Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, announced last week that it would immediately adopt a new electoral law.

This would have reversed the effect of the Constitutional Court's decisions in two ways:

This would reset the nomination threshold to 20% (which would have prevented the PDI-P from nominating a candidate against Ridwan)

he would have set a new age limit of 25 for gubernatorial candidates (which would have allowed Kaesang to run).

The legislator had intended to proceed in this way, even though the decisions of the Constitutional Court are, by law, final and binding.

This contemptuous treatment of the court and Jokowi's blatant dynastic ambitions have triggered a massive backlash from civil society, which, like the court, has appeared weakened in recent years.

In Jakarta, protesters besieged the DPR, eventually tearing down the doors of the legislative complex. Demonstrators holding banners reading “Emergency Alert” and “Democratic Emergency” quickly erupted in other cities.

There have certainly been larger protests in the past against the Jokowi administration's policies, but, importantly, they were enough to prevent lawmakers from entering the DPR and forming a quorum.

Dasco eventually announced that the new law would be dropped (for now). Kaesang then announced that he would not run for governor of Central Java.

As expected, it was announced that the PDI-P would nominate a candidate for the post of governor of Jakarta. It is still unclear at the time of writing whether Megawati will choose Anies or a member of her own party, but in any case, Jokowi can no longer be sure that his candidate, Ridwan, will win.

What happens next?

Jokowi has suffered setbacks in his efforts to consolidate power and has been publicly humiliated. But he remains a formidable political force, and when the time comes, he will want to respond to those challenges.

The Constitutional Court itself is likely to be targeted. It acted with integrity and courage last week to challenge the ruling political elite. But for years it has been the target of a gradual campaign to undermine its independence through pressure on judges and legislative amendments.

The DPR is now considering a bill to amend the Constitutional Court law. It would not be surprising if this bill would make it easier for the government to dismiss judges, which would further undermine its independence.

Moreover, while civil society groups mobilized so effectively last week to thwart Jokowi's dynastic ambitions, past experience suggests they are unlikely to maintain the momentum needed to prevent the bill's passage.

If that happens, the dramatic decisions of the past few weeks could well be the courts' last gasp.