Recent UK riots should serve as a warning to Kamala Harris



Comment





/

Like the Conservatives, the new Labour government wants to blame Britain's current problems on immigration, but these have less to do with immigration than with poverty.

Advertising policy



Riot police hold back anti-immigrant protesters near a burning police vehicle in Southport, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

This article appears in the September 2024 issue, under the title Scarcity Run Riot.



As the UK grapples with a recent surge in far-right violence against immigrants, a worrying trend is emerging. Many of the 23 towns and villages besieged by the riots, which erupted after a devastating knife attack at a children’s dance class in Southport, have three important things in common: A The Financial Times Analysis of UK Home Office data suggestsLiverpool, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Blackpool, Hull, Blackburn and Manchester, all of which were overrun by rioters who looted, set fires, threw projectiles at police and attacked Muslims, asylum seekers and people of colour, are among the top 10 poorest places in Britain, and several others, including Southport, are in the top 20. These areas are also home to large populations of asylum seekers, thanks to a Tory economy policy that has turned cheap hotels in low-income areas into housing for people waiting for their asylum claims to be processed. Finally, almost all of them voted Labour in the general election on 4 July.

These facts should give new Prime Minister Keir Starmer pause, but not for the reasons the British right is soliciting. It is easy to blame immigration for Britain’s current problems, as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others were quick to do, given that the apparent spark for the riots was a false story on social media that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seekerIn his MailOnline column, Johnson claimed that Starmer clearly gives the impression of a man who has no plan to stop illegal immigration because he just doesn't careFor Starmer, whose views on immigration are sometimes inseparable from those of his right-wing predecessors, such accusations could be used to justify a doubling down on the anti-immigrant stance he announced days into his five-year term. Like Conservative prime ministers before him, Starmer is considering processing asylum claims abroad, a move that Labour says would deter asylum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats. The former chief prosecutor has also pledged to create a border security command, with hundreds of new specialist police officers, intelligence officers and investigators focused primarily on migrant relocation. smuggling gangsThe problems the country urgently needs to address, however, are less about immigration than about poverty. Rob McNeil, deputy director of the Migration Observatory at Oxford University, summarised the root causes of the recent riots for the The Financial Times:These are often communities that are already socio-economically deprived and have high unemployment rates, which can contribute to a sense of competition for scarce resources. It is this scarcity that right-wing figures and the media consistently blame on immigration rather than the decade of Tory austerity measures that have bankrupted local councils and brought public services to their knees. When it comes to the country’s most thorny issues, the new Labour government’s agenda, as stated in the King's speech, The measures announced by the Conservative government have not really marked a significant change from 14 years of rule. To name a few troubling omissions: aside from an inadequate promise to reduce health care wait times and improve mental health treatment, no bold new policies have been announced to fix the country's ailing national health care system.a major concern for most Britonsincluding rioters who blame immigrants for the collapse of the NHS. While the king cited more ambitious housing targets, he made no direct mention of new social housing. Worse still, when the Scottish National Party tabled a motion to remove the Conservatives’ two-child limit, Labour not only asked MPs to vote against it, but suspended the handful of Labour MPs who voted for it.

These early decisions can be interpreted as a message to communities struggling to survive amid a cost-of-living crisis that Starmer does not care about improving their daily lives. As for the riots, rather than acknowledging the desperation fuelling widespread disorder, the former chief prosecutor opted for a repressive police crackdown and dismissed the rioters as thugsa comment that echoes that of another out-of-touch liberal a few years ago. Although Hillary Clinton, who infamously labeled large sections of the American electorate as basket of deplorablesWhile the reins of power were never handed to Kamala Harris, she should pay close attention to Clinton’s failures, as well as to the tumultuous first weeks of her fellow former prosecutors in office in the UK. After all, there is a deep network of contacts between far-right networks in both countries, including figures like Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage. But there is another commonality between the UK and the US in recent years: a rise in excessive policing, insults and anti-immigrant border crackdowns that have done nothing to stem the rise of the far right.

After decades of rising inequality, austerity and the betrayal of working people’s needs by the main political parties, Britons and Americans need social policies that deliver meaningful material change, not more police. If Harris becomes the next US president, she will almost certainly face anti-immigrant agitation from far-right forces; she would do well to heed the warning shot that the British Starmers are firing at her from across the pond.