Politics
Recent UK riots should serve as a warning to Kamala Harris
Comment
/
August 27, 2024
Like the Conservatives, the new Labour government wants to blame Britain's current problems on immigration, but these have less to do with immigration than with poverty.
As the UK grapples with a recent surge in far-right violence against immigrants, a worrying trend is emerging. Many of the 23 towns and villages besieged by the riots, which erupted after a devastating knife attack at a children’s dance class in Southport, have three important things in common: A The Financial Times Analysis of UK Home Office data suggestsLiverpool, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Blackpool, Hull, Blackburn and Manchester, all of which were overrun by rioters who looted, set fires, threw projectiles at police and attacked Muslims, asylum seekers and people of colour, are among the top 10 poorest places in Britain, and several others, including Southport, are in the top 20. These areas are also home to large populations of asylum seekers, thanks to a Tory economy policy that has turned cheap hotels in low-income areas into housing for people waiting for their asylum claims to be processed. Finally, almost all of them voted Labour in the general election on 4 July.
These facts should give new Prime Minister Keir Starmer pause, but not for the reasons the British right is soliciting. It is easy to blame immigration for Britain’s current problems, as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others were quick to do, given that the apparent spark for the riots was a false story on social media that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seekerIn his MailOnline column, Johnson claimed that Starmer clearly gives the impression of a man who has no plan to stop illegal immigration because he just doesn't careFor Starmer, whose views on immigration are sometimes inseparable from those of his right-wing predecessors, such accusations could be used to justify a doubling down on the anti-immigrant stance he announced days into his five-year term. Like Conservative prime ministers before him, Starmer is considering processing asylum claims abroad, a move that Labour says would deter asylum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats. The former chief prosecutor has also pledged to create a border security command, with hundreds of new specialist police officers, intelligence officers and investigators focused primarily on migrant relocation. smuggling gangsThe problems the country urgently needs to address, however, are less about immigration than about poverty. Rob McNeil, deputy director of the Migration Observatory at Oxford University, summarised the root causes of the recent riots for the The Financial Times:These are often communities that are already socio-economically deprived and have high unemployment rates, which can contribute to a sense of competition for scarce resources. It is this scarcity that right-wing figures and the media consistently blame on immigration rather than the decade of Tory austerity measures that have bankrupted local councils and brought public services to their knees. When it comes to the country’s most thorny issues, the new Labour government’s agenda, as stated in the King's speech, The measures announced by the Conservative government have not really marked a significant change from 14 years of rule. To name a few troubling omissions: aside from an inadequate promise to reduce health care wait times and improve mental health treatment, no bold new policies have been announced to fix the country's ailing national health care system.a major concern for most Britonsincluding rioters who blame immigrants for the collapse of the NHS. While the king cited more ambitious housing targets, he made no direct mention of new social housing. Worse still, when the Scottish National Party tabled a motion to remove the Conservatives’ two-child limit, Labour not only asked MPs to vote against it, but suspended the handful of Labour MPs who voted for it.
These early decisions can be interpreted as a message to communities struggling to survive amid a cost-of-living crisis that Starmer does not care about improving their daily lives. As for the riots, rather than acknowledging the desperation fuelling widespread disorder, the former chief prosecutor opted for a repressive police crackdown and dismissed the rioters as thugsa comment that echoes that of another out-of-touch liberal a few years ago. Although Hillary Clinton, who infamously labeled large sections of the American electorate as basket of deplorablesWhile the reins of power were never handed to Kamala Harris, she should pay close attention to Clinton’s failures, as well as to the tumultuous first weeks of her fellow former prosecutors in office in the UK. After all, there is a deep network of contacts between far-right networks in both countries, including figures like Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage. But there is another commonality between the UK and the US in recent years: a rise in excessive policing, insults and anti-immigrant border crackdowns that have done nothing to stem the rise of the far right.
After decades of rising inequality, austerity and the betrayal of working people’s needs by the main political parties, Britons and Americans need social policies that deliver meaningful material change, not more police. If Harris becomes the next US president, she will almost certainly face anti-immigrant agitation from far-right forces; she would do well to heed the warning shot that the British Starmers are firing at her from across the pond.
Can we count on you?
In the upcoming election, the fate of our democracy and our basic civil rights will be at stake. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are plotting to institutionalize Donald Trump's authoritarian vision at every level of government should he win.
We have already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and a champion of bold, principled views. Our dedicated editors have spoken with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, picked apart J.D. Vance’s shallow right-wing populist appeals, and debated the path to a Democratic victory in November.
Stories like these and the one you just read are essential at this critical moment in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need independent, insightful, and well-researched journalism to make sense of headlines and separate fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of telling truth to power and giving voice to grassroots activists.
Throughout 2024 and what will likely be the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.
THANKS,
The editors of The Nation
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenation.com/article/world/uk-anti-immigrant-riots-lessons/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- UK government expands hardship fund for struggling families
- Erdogan calls Dr. Yunus
- Tickets for WTT China Smash go on sale on August 28
- Liam Gallagher answers in 2016 on what it would take for a Oasis reunion. #Oasis #BBCNews
- 'Same team beat India': Imran Khan's social media speech after Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh
- BBC Two announces premiere of 'Zelensky Story'
- The United States is positioning itself to defend Israel if necessary and protect American forces and assets > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- The hiker recounts the journey of the flood in the Grand Canyon
- Japanese tennis star Yoshihito Nishioka collapses on court and steps out in wheelchair during US Open match
- The NHS 111 health line now offers mental health support