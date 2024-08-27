Kamala Harris to 'wipe dust' with Donald Trump at debate





Warren: Kamala Harris will 'crush' Donald Trump in debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren participates in an in-depth discussion about the upcoming September 10 debate between Trump and Harris, the Harris campaign's housing policy plan, and her emotional standing ovation at the DNC. August 27, 2024

