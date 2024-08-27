Politics
Prabowo's Surrender in Constitutional Court Crisis Is Only a Partial Victory
On August 22, following a massive backlash on social media and a protest movement organized by civil society groups, the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) capitulated to protesters’ demands to kill a controversial local election bill that was set to be passed that day. The bill, rushed through the day before, was a brazen attempt by the DPR to flouting two decisions of the Constitutional Court This would have made the upcoming regional elections more competitive and free from President Joko Widodos' latest attempt to strengthen his political dynasty.
First, the Local Elections Bill proposed to reinstate extremely high thresholds for political parties, requiring them to secure 25% of the popular vote or 20% of the seats in local assemblies to field a candidate. The Court’s landmark decision lowered the bar considerably, allowing smaller parties, including those with no seats, to field candidates.
Second, the bill sought to defy the courts' ruling on the minimum age for candidates. The change would allow Jokowi's younger son, Kaesang Pangarep, to run.
Prabowo ran the risk not only of taking responsibility for Jokowi's personal ambition, but also of launching his long-awaited presidency into a climate of social unrest.
The DPR's decision to withdraw the bill was announced by Vice President and Prabowo's right-hand man Subianto, stressing the president-elect's involvement.
While civil society activists are rightly pleased with the outcome, it is at best a partial victory. Prabowo's acquiescence appears to be motivated more by political calculation than by any genuine concern for constitutional and democratic principles. And while the court's decision could improve the quality of electoral competition by introducing more candidates, Prabowo large coalition has unparalleled resources that could enable it to maintain its monopoly.
The crisis represents the first test of the Prabowo-Jokowi partnership, which observers have compared to the Duterte-Marcos alliance in the Philippines. Prabowo, whose running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka is Jokowi's eldest son, owed a large part of his victory The bill was approved by Jokowi and his political meddlers. In return, it was supposed to protect the interests of Jokowi’s family and perpetuate his legacy, including building a new capital. But public resistance to the bill allowed Prabowo to avoid some of his political debt to Jokowi while making himself a hero to pro-democracy activists.
The protest, while smaller than previous opposition movements seen during Jokowi’s term, was more popular and came at a critical moment. By ignoring it, Prabowo risked not only taking responsibility for Jokowi’s personal ambitions but also launching his long-awaited presidency into social unrest. Shortly after the August 22 protest, Prabowo lamented the 1998 mass movement, calling it political chaos designed by foreign powers that sought to destabilize the nation. He therefore saw these movements not as democratic advances to be celebrated, but as potential threats to be thwarted before they became too widespread.
Amid escalating protests, Prabowo met with Jokowi and advised the outgoing president Jokowi decided to comply with the court rulings and tell his youngest son to focus on his business rather than contesting the regional elections. Jokowi was forced to give in. Previously, as with the Job Creation Law and the Anti-Corruption Law, Jokowi faced with popular resistance He managed to win his case by combining political-legal maneuvers and brutal repression. But this time he simply did not have time to register, because the registration of local candidates was due to start on August 27.
There is no guarantee that this increased competitiveness will be accompanied by greater fairness, especially outside Jakarta.
Local elections scheduled for late November are expected to be more dynamic, with more parties able to field alternative candidates. The most significant impact will be on the Jakarta gubernatorial election, which will no longer be a one-horse race with Prabowo’s coalition candidate running unopposed. Previously, no party had enough votes to field a challenger. But now another candidate could emerge from Jokowi’s former party-turned-rival PDIP. The Jakarta winner could use the governorship as a springboard for a future presidential bid.
However, there is no guarantee that this increased competitiveness will be accompanied by greater fairness, especially outside Jakarta. Prabowo learned from Jokowi how to mobilize state resources to shift electoral dynamics in his favor, by exploiting legal but ethically questionable tactics. Meanwhile, following the government's decision to postpone many local elections originally scheduled for 202223, Jokowi strategically designated allies as acting regional heads in several regions. Since July this year, 10 of these people were appointed by the government were preparing to run in the November elections, each benefiting from their status as incumbent president and owing their position to Jokowi.
Overall, the mass protests in defense of the Constitutional Court’s decisions have unwittingly helped Prabowo in his first confrontation with Jokowi. This does not mean that civil society has been co-opted, but rather that, as is often the case in Indonesia, public pressure tends to be more effective when it coincides with elite interests. Jokowi may still have a few tricks up his sleeve for the next confrontation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/prabowo-s-capitulation-constitutional-court-crisis-only-partial-victory
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Troy University
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- UK government expands hardship fund for struggling families
- Erdogan calls Dr. Yunus
- Tickets for WTT China Smash go on sale on August 28
- Liam Gallagher answers in 2016 on what it would take for a Oasis reunion. #Oasis #BBCNews
- 'Same team beat India': Imran Khan's social media speech after Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh
- BBC Two announces premiere of 'Zelensky Story'
- The United States is positioning itself to defend Israel if necessary and protect American forces and assets > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- The hiker recounts the journey of the flood in the Grand Canyon
- Japanese tennis star Yoshihito Nishioka collapses on court and steps out in wheelchair during US Open match