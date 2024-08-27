Prabowo's Surrender in Constitutional Court Crisis Is Only a Partial Victory

On August 22, following a massive backlash on social media and a protest movement organized by civil society groups, the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) capitulated to protesters’ demands to kill a controversial local election bill that was set to be passed that day. The bill, rushed through the day before, was a brazen attempt by the DPR to flouting two decisions of the Constitutional Court This would have made the upcoming regional elections more competitive and free from President Joko Widodos' latest attempt to strengthen his political dynasty.

First, the Local Elections Bill proposed to reinstate extremely high thresholds for political parties, requiring them to secure 25% of the popular vote or 20% of the seats in local assemblies to field a candidate. The Court’s landmark decision lowered the bar considerably, allowing smaller parties, including those with no seats, to field candidates.

Second, the bill sought to defy the courts' ruling on the minimum age for candidates. The change would allow Jokowi's younger son, Kaesang Pangarep, to run.

Prabowo ran the risk not only of taking responsibility for Jokowi's personal ambition, but also of launching his long-awaited presidency into a climate of social unrest.

The DPR's decision to withdraw the bill was announced by Vice President and Prabowo's right-hand man Subianto, stressing the president-elect's involvement.

While civil society activists are rightly pleased with the outcome, it is at best a partial victory. Prabowo's acquiescence appears to be motivated more by political calculation than by any genuine concern for constitutional and democratic principles. And while the court's decision could improve the quality of electoral competition by introducing more candidates, Prabowo large coalition has unparalleled resources that could enable it to maintain its monopoly.

The crisis represents the first test of the Prabowo-Jokowi partnership, which observers have compared to the Duterte-Marcos alliance in the Philippines. Prabowo, whose running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka is Jokowi's eldest son, owed a large part of his victory The bill was approved by Jokowi and his political meddlers. In return, it was supposed to protect the interests of Jokowi’s family and perpetuate his legacy, including building a new capital. But public resistance to the bill allowed Prabowo to avoid some of his political debt to Jokowi while making himself a hero to pro-democracy activists.

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, left, and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka in April (Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images)

The protest, while smaller than previous opposition movements seen during Jokowi’s term, was more popular and came at a critical moment. By ignoring it, Prabowo risked not only taking responsibility for Jokowi’s personal ambitions but also launching his long-awaited presidency into social unrest. Shortly after the August 22 protest, Prabowo lamented the 1998 mass movement, calling it political chaos designed by foreign powers that sought to destabilize the nation. He therefore saw these movements not as democratic advances to be celebrated, but as potential threats to be thwarted before they became too widespread.

Amid escalating protests, Prabowo met with Jokowi and advised the outgoing president Jokowi decided to comply with the court rulings and tell his youngest son to focus on his business rather than contesting the regional elections. Jokowi was forced to give in. Previously, as with the Job Creation Law and the Anti-Corruption Law, Jokowi faced with popular resistance He managed to win his case by combining political-legal maneuvers and brutal repression. But this time he simply did not have time to register, because the registration of local candidates was due to start on August 27.

There is no guarantee that this increased competitiveness will be accompanied by greater fairness, especially outside Jakarta.

Local elections scheduled for late November are expected to be more dynamic, with more parties able to field alternative candidates. The most significant impact will be on the Jakarta gubernatorial election, which will no longer be a one-horse race with Prabowo’s coalition candidate running unopposed. Previously, no party had enough votes to field a challenger. But now another candidate could emerge from Jokowi’s former party-turned-rival PDIP. The Jakarta winner could use the governorship as a springboard for a future presidential bid.

However, there is no guarantee that this increased competitiveness will be accompanied by greater fairness, especially outside Jakarta. Prabowo learned from Jokowi how to mobilize state resources to shift electoral dynamics in his favor, by exploiting legal but ethically questionable tactics. Meanwhile, following the government's decision to postpone many local elections originally scheduled for 202223, Jokowi strategically designated allies as acting regional heads in several regions. Since July this year, 10 of these people were appointed by the government were preparing to run in the November elections, each benefiting from their status as incumbent president and owing their position to Jokowi.

Overall, the mass protests in defense of the Constitutional Court’s decisions have unwittingly helped Prabowo in his first confrontation with Jokowi. This does not mean that civil society has been co-opted, but rather that, as is often the case in Indonesia, public pressure tends to be more effective when it coincides with elite interests. Jokowi may still have a few tricks up his sleeve for the next confrontation.