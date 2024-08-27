China torn between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris presidency





Kamala Harris' keynote address to U.S. Democrats on Thursday night had an audience far from the convention floor in Chicago: policymakers in Beijing.

For Chinese leaders, who were bracing for what they saw as an unpleasant choice between two known hawks, incumbent President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump, Harris' sudden ascension last month added further uncertainty to what was already a crucial election for U.S.-China relations.

President Xi Jinping's administration will analyze the vice president's statements and records for clues about the Harris administration's stance on relations with Beijing and whether it would be preferable to a second Trump term.

Trump and Kamala Harris are two bowls of poison for Beijing, said Zhao Minghao, a professor at the Institute of International Studies and the Center for American Studies at Fudan University. Both see China as a competitor, if not an adversary.

While Harris co-sponsored bills as a senator defending human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the northwestern region where Beijing has detained nearly a million people, mostly Uighur Muslim minorities, Trump launched the trade war and promised higher tariffs on Chinese goods if he won again.

Harris mentioned China only once in her speech at the Democratic convention, pledging to ensure that America, not China, wins the competition for the 21st century.

Trump, by contrast, referred to China 14 times at the Republican National Convention last month, including boasting about keeping Beijing at bay during his presidency and lamenting the loss of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which he said was an hour from where China builds its nuclear weapons, an implicit threat.

People know a lot about Trump and how he plans to govern if elected, said Thomas Qitong Cao, an assistant professor at Tufts University's Fletcher School of International Affairs. As for Harris, the mystery remains.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Bangkok in 2022. The White House/Handout via Reuters

Before becoming vice president, Harris, who has never set foot in China, had relatively little exposure to foreign affairs. Since taking office, she has traveled abroad 17 times, including four times to East Asia, where she met briefly with Xi Jinping in Thailand in 2022 and rubbed shoulders with his number two, Premier Li Qiang, in Jakarta last year.

Most China scholars said that more important than Harris’s record in the less powerful vice presidential role was whether she would retain members of Biden’s foreign policy team, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his deputy Kurt Campbell and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, as well as other senior officials who were instrumental in hawkish policies toward China.

The uncertainty surrounding her team has sent not only Beijing but also Washington pundits scrambling to figure out who she would pick for top regional posts, especially China. Her national security adviser as vice president, Philip Gordon, is no expert on Asia.

What really matters is who she trusts, because she is not a foreign affairs expert, said Wang Chong, a foreign policy expert at Zhejiang International Studies University, who added that Harris' nomination came as a surprise to many in China.

His running mate, Tim Walz, has the potential to bring a more personal touch to bilateral relations, some Chinese analysts say. Although Walz, who first visited China decades ago as a young teacher, was highly critical of the Chinese Communist Party, he is fondly remembered by those he interacted with in the country.

Walz also met with the Dalai Lama, whose meeting last week with U.S. officials angered Beijing.

“His personal qualities made me feel that the outside world was friendly,” said Christy Dai, a former student at Foshan No. 1 High School, where Walz taught in 1989. “If there is a world leader like him, international affairs could move in the right direction,” she told the Financial Times.

But just because someone knows China doesn't mean they support it, Wang said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, has a long personal history with China and has been highly critical of the Chinese Communist Party. Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg

As Biden has rallied U.S. allies to impose export controls on advanced technologies and components to China and deepen security cooperation in the region, his officials have also sought to foster communication with Beijing.

Biden officials have stressed that the United States does not want decoupling, but rather risk reduction, Zhao said, adding that the softer tone was a response to pressure from businesses to ease tensions and showed that Democrats were capable of listening to society.

He suggested there would be more continuity and predictability with a Harris presidency than with Trump 2.0.

Chinese policymakers fear that a Trump administration, instead of pursuing a policy of managing competition, would seek to win a new Cold War whose ultimate goal, many analysts say, is regime change. For the Communist Party, that would pose an existential threat.

China can and will only do the lesser evil, said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, left, and then-US President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Some analysts say another Trump presidency would benefit China by sowing domestic chaos in the United States and upending Washington’s foreign alliances and trade partnerships. Trump’s warmth toward Russian President Vladimir Putin would also dampen Western efforts to pressure Beijing over its tacit support for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

But Shi cautioned against such hopes. During his first term, Trump revived the Quad alliance with Japan, Australia and India, enacted the Taiwan Travel Act allowing senior officials from each country to visit, and launched trade hostilities against China.

Others have highlighted Trump's antagonism toward Beijing over the Covid-19 pandemic, which he has called the “China virus.”

Starting in March 2020, he became hysterical toward China, Shi said.

Harris, he added, does not see overthrowing the Chinese government as an overt, programmatic goal, and has much greater policy predictability than Trump.

