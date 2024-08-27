Ace Hasan Denies Rumors of Prabowo-Joko Widodo Breakup





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Golkar Party Vice President General Ace Hasan Syadzily has dismissed reports of a rift between President Joko Widodo and Jokowi and elected president Prabowo Subianto. “I don't think there is any division. They have always been united throughout this time. The various policies of the presidential administration and the transition process of Pak Prabowo in the future have been very good,” said Ace from the DPP office in Golkar, West Jakarta on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Ace said the relationship between Prabowo and Joko Widodo is currently quite strong. “The various programs of President Prabowo-Gibran are integrated into the RAPBN 2025. So I don't think there are any cracks, it's solid,” he said. The news of the breakup had already been written in Tempo Journal Tuesday, August 27, 2024 edition. This issue started after a protest at the DPR RI headquarters on Thursday, August 22, 2024 that rejected the Constitutional Court's decision number 60/PUU-XXI/2024. The Constitutional Court stated that the required age of 30 for candidates for regional head is calculated at the time of registration and not at the time of inauguration. This decision closes Kaesang's possibility of qualifying for the 2024 regional elections, as he will not turn 30 until December 2024. Sources from the Prabowo-Gibran camp revealed that Jokowi summoned Prabowo to the Palace on Thursday, August 22, 2024. During the meeting, Jokowi asked Prabowo's opinion regarding the heated political dynamics related to the discussion on revising the regional election law in the DPR RI legislature (Baleg). According to the source, Prabowo advised Jokowi not to force Kaesang Pangarep to run in the 2024 regional elections. Advertisement The question of a breakup was also denied by Prabowo Subianto during his speech at the 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) Congress on Saturday, August 24, 2024. “Prabowo and Jokowi have cracked, and the crack? They still want to oppose each other. It's a little annoying, but we “Yeah, let's leave it alone,” Prabowo said on Saturday. Andi Adam Faturrahman contributed to this article. Editor's Pick: KPU Says Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Can Still Run for DKI Jakarta Regional Elections

