



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sought to draw a contrast between his new government and the past, saying the solution to the country's problems lies in collaboration, not in continuing tensions in society.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought on Tuesday to draw a contrast between his new government and the pastasserting that the solution to the country's problems lies in collaboration and not in continuing to stir up tensions in society. Starmer said that the riots that rocked the nation earlier this summer The violence has betrayed the cracks in our society after 14 years of Conservative government. But the prime minister, who took office in July after a landslide election victory, has also found hope in the way many people have come together to oppose the violence. “The riots not only betrayed the disease, they also revealed the cure, which lies not in the cynical conflict of populism, but in the unity of a country,” Starmer said. “The people who gathered the next morning across the country with their brooms, their shovels, their trowels and cleaned up their communities. They reminded us of who we really are.” Starmer spoke in the Rose Garden of his official Downing Street residence in a bid to highlight the differences between his administration and those of his Conservative predecessors. The garden has been the scene of two events that have angered voters during the COVID-19 pandemic. First, a senior adviser to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference in the garden as he tried to justify traveling to the country to break the lockdown. Later, Johnson and other officials held a press conference wine and cheese evening in the garden at a time when most people were stuck at home. As he seeks to distance himself further from his Conservative Party predecessors, Starmer has warned that the upcoming October budget will be painful. He has argued that the situation is worse than we could have imagined because of a £22 billion ($29.1 billion) black hole in the public finances. Those with the “broadest shoulders” will have to bear the heaviest burden, he said. “We have no other choice, given the situation we find ourselves in,” he said.

