Jokowi calls for enhanced health, safety protocols during IAF: ministry





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for enhanced health and safety protocols during the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) in Nusa Dua, Bali, from September 1-3, 2024. Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala N. Mansury made the statement after attending a meeting with the President at Merdeka Palace on Tuesday to discuss the handling of monkeypox (Mpox) and the IAF's preparations in Bali. Mansury said the president had requested adequate preparation for the event, from the arrival of participants to the implementation of health protocols. “The president asked us to prepare (for the event), including at the entry points in Bali and Jakarta,” he noted in a press statement after the meeting. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Mpox outbreak on the African continent a public health emergency, which has become an international concern. “The health protocol has become our common concern, especially since many heads of state are also present at the forum,” Mr. Mansury noted. The 2nd IAF will be held in conjunction with the High Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships (HLF MSP). To date, Mansury has received confirmation of the presence of 855 participants in the 2nd IAF. “About 1,500 delegates from various countries are also expected, not only from African countries but also from other countries in the South,” he revealed. Meanwhile, six heads of state from Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Ghana, Liberia, Eswatini and Zanzibar representing Tanzania have confirmed their presence at the 2nd IAF. Indonesia plans to raise four priority issues for discussion at the 2nd IAF, which focuses on the economic sector with a target of trade deals of up to US$3.5 billion. “The target of cooperation between private and public companies from Indonesia and Africa is $3.5 billion. The current value of cooperation is approaching $3 billion,” Mansury said on August 22. Trade agreements should cover four priority issues, namely food security, energy security, health and security of critical minerals. Related News: Indonesia vows to strengthen cooperation with African countries

