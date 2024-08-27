Things will get worse before they get better, Starmer warns in Britain





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of 10 Downing Street in central London on August 27, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

Things will get worse before they get better, Britain's Keir Starmer warned on Tuesday.

He predicted a “painful” budget for October in Britain.

Starmer blamed the country's woes on the previous Conservative government. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he will likely have to impose “painful” higher taxes on the rich as part of his plan to reform Britain and rid it of the rot he says has taken hold during 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer, whose Labour Party won a landslide victory in July's election, has pledged to rebuild the fabric of British society, saying this month's anti-migrant riots reflected festering divisions fuelled by the Conservatives' preference for populism over problem-solving. But he used a speech in the rose garden of his Downing Street office to warn that any change would take time. He said he was prepared to make unpopular decisions, including saying those with the broadest shoulders should be expected to bear the heaviest burden in the October budget – short-term pain for long-term good. “We have inherited not only an economic black hole, but also a societal black hole, and that is why we have to act and do things differently. Part of that is being honest with people about the choices we face and how difficult it is,” he said. “Frankly, things are going to get worse before they get better.” Addressing an audience of people he met during this year's election campaign, including apprentices, teachers, nurses and small business owners, Starmer said he was determined to restore trust in government and repair the country's foundations. The Rose Garden made headlines in Britain after it was used by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team to host parties during COVID lockdowns, events that Starmer said broke the trust between the public and his politicians. Far-right riots The former attorney general cancelled his summer holiday this month to tackle far-right riots targeting Muslims and migrants. The riots began after the murder of three girls in northern England was wrongly blamed on a Muslim migrant based on false information spread online. Starmer said the Conservative government's failure to tackle the problems and its emphasis on the “quackery” of populism had widened cracks in society, divisions that would take time to heal. Starmer has repeatedly accused the former Conservative government of leaving Britain in a precarious state. He inherited a slow-growing economy that is only now showing signs of improvement. Public sector net debt is at its highest level since the early 1960s and tax pressure is on track to reach its highest level in almost 80 years. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has said the public finances are on course to overspend by £22bn, prompting her to make billions of pounds in spending cuts. The Conservatives dismissed the criticism as a pretext for Labour to raise taxes. “I’ll be honest with you. There’s a budget coming in October and it’s going to be painful,” Starmer said. “We have no choice given the situation we’re in.” He said, however, that the government intended to stick to its election campaign promise not to raise certain taxes on workers.

