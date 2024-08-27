'India reiterated its strong commitment to…': PM Modi holds talks with Russian President Putin after Ukraine visit | India News







In an article on X, PM Modi said: “We discussed measures to further strengthen Privileged and privileged strategic partnership . I exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my thoughts on the recent visit to Ukraine. I reiterated India's strong commitment to support an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The dialogue between Prime Minister Modi and Putin follows his recent visit to Ukraine and India's continued efforts to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted in a press release the key takeaways from the conversation. It noted that Prime Minister Modi recalled his successful visit to Russia last month on the occasion of the 22nd India-Russia bilateral summit. The two leaders reviewed the progress made on several bilateral issues and discussed steps to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister Modi shared his observations during his recent visit to Ukraine and underlined the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and sincere engagement among all stakeholders to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution.

Prime Minister Modi said, “I reiterated India's full support for early restoration of peace and stability. We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early restoration of normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

