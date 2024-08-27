Imran Khan questions Mohsin Naqvi's qualifications after embarrassing defeat to Bangladesh





Former Pakistan cricket team captain and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi after the national team suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test of their two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Khan expressed deep disappointment with the team's recent performances, lamenting the drastic decline in form.

He highlighted the stark contrast between Pakistan's current struggles and their historic 10-wicket win over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, wondering how a team that had reached such heights could now be facing such lows.

In a highly scathing post shared on his X account (formerly Twitter), Khan directly blamed the PCB chief for the team's downfall, accusing him of mismanagement and poor leadership.

He cited Pakistan's poor performances in recent international tournaments including the 2023 Cricket World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup where the team failed to make it to the top four and eight respectively.

“For the first time, we (Pakistan) failed to reach the top 4 in the World Cup or the top 8 in T20. And yesterday, we suffered an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new record. Only two and a half years ago, this team had beaten India by 10 wickets. What happened in those two and a half years when we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets?” Khan asked in his post on X.

The defeat extended Pakistan's winless streak at home to nine games, marking a significant low point for the team.

Pakistan's last home Test win came in February 2021 against South Africa. Since then, they have suffered a string of disappointing results, including a series defeat to Australia, a whitewash at the hands of England and a series draw against New Zealand.

The latest defeat against Bangladesh adds to this string of failures, leaving fans and former players deeply concerned about the future of Pakistan cricket.

