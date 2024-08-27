Indonesia's New Green Capital Causes Massive Environmental Damage

The design and development of Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara, is far from being as green or as smart as the government repeatedly claims, experts say.

The government has certified that the new presidential palace meets its own green building standards, but its use of materials and energy suggests otherwise.

Experts cite the excessive use of copper and brass for the palace's main decorative element, highlighting the significant carbon and pollution footprints associated with mining and processing such a quantity of metal.

A report also identifies the destruction of forested mountains on the island of Sulawesi to supply rocks for Nusantara on the island of Borneo, as well as the impacts of dust on communities living near the quarries. See all key ideas

For the first time since it declared independence in 1945, Indonesia celebrated its official national day outside Jakarta this year. Flag-raising ceremonies were held simultaneously on August 17 in Jakarta, on the island of Java, and in Nusantara, the country's new capital, which is currently being built in the jungles of Borneo.

President Joko Widodo oversaw the celebration in Nusantara, with Vice President Maruf Amin presiding over the ceremony in Jakarta. Days earlier, the president, known as Jokowi, had complained that the State Palace in Jakarta, the former seat of the Dutch colonial governor, smacks of colonialism, and contrasts with the newly built presidential palace in Nusantara.

Garuda Palace, named and designed after a mythical bird that also serves as the Indonesian state emblem, is meant to symbolize the country's founding value unity in diversityIt is also designed to be a green buildingin line with Jokowi's broader claims that the new capital will be an environmentally friendly and smart city.

But that's not the case, according to the architect. Tiyok Prasetyoadivice chairman of the Green Building Council Indonesia, which advises developers on how to minimise their environmental and carbon footprint.

The massive Garuda structure that serves as a spectacular backdrop to the new palace includes a pair of wings built with 4,661 blades made of steel, copper and brass. Each blade weighs 0.3 metric tons, for a total weight of nearly 1,400 metric tons per wing.

This, Tiyok said, is excessive.

The Garuda statue uses a lot of copper and brass, which are highly extractive and destructive to the Earth, he told Mongabay. Mining and processing such large amounts of copper and brass for the statue alone likely had a significant carbon footprint, he added.

The government's claim that the new presidential palace is a green building must therefore be questioned, he added.

Green or greenwashing?

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing, which oversaw the construction of the palaces, has already certified as green and smartThe state-owned construction company, PT Perumahan Pembangunan (PP), said the qualification standards are listed in a Regulation 2021 issued by the Ministry of Public Works.

The green building concept emphasizes efficient use of resources, proper waste management and optimal indoor environmental quality, said PP Secretary Joko Raharjo. said, quoted by local mediaAt the same time, the smart building concept integrates cutting-edge technology to optimize energy and water consumption, as well as the entire building infrastructure.

Thus, Garuda Palace has become a model of environmentally friendly development, he said.

But the actual standards for green and smart buildings have already been developed independently, and it should not be up to the Public Works Ministry to set its own standards and then claim that the palace it commissioned met them, Tiyok said.

This calls into question the objectivity and credibility of the assessment, he said.

Whether the new presidential palace is truly green or not requires an independent assessment that looks at things like the use of energy-efficient LED lights and air conditioning. While data on the new building’s energy consumption has not been made public, it does not appear to be energy efficient, judging by the amount of lighting it uses, particularly in its wings, said Dwi Sawung, who oversees zoning and infrastructure issues at Walhi, Indonesia’s largest environmental NGO.

Many people protest that the palace is very bright and light. [at night]This means the building is consuming a lot of energy because it has too many lights, he told Mongabay.

Tiyok said green building standards must also consider the materials used in construction. And the fact that the Garuda Palace is more focused on form than function means that the use of materials doesn't even try to be efficient, he said.

This theme of excessive use of materials also applies more broadly to the development of the new capital itself, according to Walhi.

Impacts on a distant island

Much of the materials needed to build the new capital, such as sand and rock, will come from the island of Sulawesi, east of Borneo, President Jokowi said earlier this year.

The value [of the material] does not amount to billions [of rupiah[, but trillions, he said as quoted by local media. So as we build in East Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi [province] East [also] benefiting.

According to Walhi, in 2021, the governor of Central Sulawesi reached an agreement with his counterpart in East Kalimantan, where the new capital is located, to supply 30 million tons of rock. Since then, there has been a significant increase in the number of permits issued for quarrying in Central Sulawesi, said Yusman, director of Walhi's provincial branch.

In 2020, there were only 16 quarry permits in Central Sulawesi. This year, that number has increased to 51 permits, he said.

Central Sulawesi Governor Rusdy Mastura confirmed that much of the stone was used to build Nusantara.

I would like to thank President Jokowi who moved the capital to East Kalimantan. Today, my mountains are being razed. This is my first contribution to Kalimantan, he said. said in March, as quoted by local media.

Ruddy later said that quarrying in the region was carried out responsibly and in compliance with the required environmental permits.

Walhi, however, attributed the increase in mining activities in Central Sulawesi to a host of environmental problems. First, there has been an increase in flooding in the region as quarrying has degraded the land’s ability to absorb excess rainwater, Yusman said. Quarrying activities have also led to dust formation, affecting local communities, he added.

A Report 2024 According to Walhi, residents of Central Sulawesi must close all doors of their homes to prevent dust from entering their homes. Motorcyclists must also wear masks and goggles because of the dust, which compromises their vision.

I almost hit the back of a truck because of [the lack of] visibility, said Amir, a motorcyclist, quoted in the report.

The report also cites data from local health clinics in 2023 that recorded 2,422 people with upper respiratory infections. Walhi said he suspects mining activity contributed to many of those cases.

So it is Central Sulawesi that bears the burden of the new capital, Yusman said. The government has always touted the new capital as a green city, but Central Sulawesi is being destroyed. [because of it].

Banner image: President Joko Widodo oversees the flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Indonesia's Independence Day on August 17, 2024, in front of Garuda Palace in Nusantara. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Cabinet Secretary.

