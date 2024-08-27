This team beat India by 10 wickets: Imran Khan slams PCB chief Moshin Naqvi | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan has publicly criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Moshin Naqvi after the team’s recent defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The loss marks the first time that Pakistan have suffered a 10-wicket defeat in a Test match on their home soil. In a statement released via his X account (formerly Twitter), Khan blamed the team’s decline in performance on the PCB management, specifically targeting the PCB chief. He highlighted the stark contrast between the team’s current form and their 10-wicket win over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, questioning the management decisions that led to the downturn. “Cricket is the only sport that the entire nation watches with great interest on television, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who have roped in an unqualified and favoured official to maintain their control. For the first time, we (Pakistan) have not reached the top four in the World Cup or the top eight in the T20. And yesterday, we suffered an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new record. Only two and a half years ago, this team had beaten India by 10 wickets. What happened in those two and a half years when we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The responsibility for this entire collapse lies with one institution,” Khan wrote. The former prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s recent struggles in international tournaments, including their failure to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup and their exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Super 12 stage. He directly linked these failures to the management of the PCB, pinning the blame on the institution. The recent defeat against Bangladesh extends Pakistan’s winless streak in home Test matches to nine matches. Their last home win came in February 2021 against South Africa. Since then, they have suffered a string of disappointing results, including a 3-0 whitewash by England and a series draw against New Zealand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/this-team-had-defeated-india-by-10-wickets-imran-khan-blasts-pcb-chief-moshin-naqvi/articleshow/112840283.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos