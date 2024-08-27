PM Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discusses recent visit to Ukraine, confirms willingness to attend BRICS summit in Kazan





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) exchanged views with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the outcomes of his recent visit to Ukraine, while reiterating India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister said he exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Mr Putin, while reaffirming India's strong commitment to support an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict. The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership shared by Russia and India. Last week, the Indian prime minister made a nearly nine-hour visit to kyiv, the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence more than three decades ago. After his talks with Mr. Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that India supported the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country, stressing that New Delhi’s support was essential. PM Modi confirms to President Putin his willingness to participate in BRICS summit in Kazan During the phone conversation, Mr. Modi confirmed to Mr. Putin his willingness to participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24, which will be the group's first summit after its enlargement. The two leaders also discussed the implementation of trade agreements reached during the prime minister's visit to Moscow in July, the state-owned company said. Cup reported the Russian news agency, citing the Kremlin's press service. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation within BRICS and Prime Minister Modi confirmed his willingness to participate in the integration summit to be held in Kazan in October under the Russian presidency, the agency said. Putin and Modi agreed to continue bilateral contacts and communication at various levels. The issues of practical implementation of agreements in the trade and economic sphere reached during the official visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Russia in July were discussed, the report said. Russia, which currently holds the BRICS presidency, will host the summit in its southwestern city of Kazan. On January 1, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS, forming a 10-nation bloc. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are the founding members. (With contributions from PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-speaks-with-russias-putin-addresses-recent-visit-to-ukraine/article68572167.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

