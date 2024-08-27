Pakistan Army Chief, ISI DG Responsible for What Happens to Me: Imran Khan | Pakistan News





The ISI is controlling all administrative matters related to my incarceration. I repeat: if anything happens to me, the army chief and the DG ISI will be responsible, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a detailed message on X.

Khan's remarks follow the Pakistani government's announcement two days ago that his trial in connection with the May 9 violence could be transferred to military courts. The events and vandalism of May 9 have triggered the application of the Army Act as military installations were attacked and damaged, government spokesperson for legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik said, according to news agency PTI.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case. His party members were accused of vandalizing several military sites, including Jinnah House in Lahore, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. In addition, the Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked.

In a lengthy message on X, Khan began by reminding the nation of two attempts on his life: the first in Wazirabad, Punjab, and the second at the Islamabad court complex.

He claimed that the ISI had stolen the CCTV footage from Wazirabad and that the night before the attack in Islamabad, the ISI had taken control of the area where the incident had occurred. In their panic, they made my conditions even harsher. The staff responsible for ensuring that my food was not poisoned was changed for the fourth time, he wrote. He also detailed the conditions of his and his wife Bushra’s cell, describing it as so terrible that “rats fall from the ceiling when she prays,” and noted that the court had been informed of these conditions.

Khan added that he had already explained why the Islamabad rally was postponed and it had nothing to do with any contacts with the establishment. “This entire government is running on lies; I don’t even read news about them. I have no contact with the establishment. If we hold talks with them, it will be only for the betterment of the country and the constitution,” the PTI chief added.

Drawing a parallel with the situation in Bangladesh, he also made a brief comment: “Cattle can be led in the desired direction, but humans cannot.” He added: “The army chief, the chief justice and the police chief were all loyal to the prime minister (in Bangladesh), but when the people took to the streets, they won their rights. Anyone who criticises the regime is labelled a digital terrorist. When internet services were cut off, people protested, but those in power could not handle the criticism. No one is allowed to voice their problems. The nation blames a specific institution for this,” he added.

What are his qualifications? Under his leadership, the law and order situation across the country is deteriorating, the PTI chief asked, describing the incidents of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

