Politics
Biden speaks with Modi on Indian PM's recent visit to Ukraine, situation in Bangladesh
WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after the most prominent leader of a nation that maintains a neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine visited Kyiv.
Modi said in a publication on X He said he spoke with Biden about India’s full support for the early return of peace and stability in Ukraine. He said the leaders also discussed India’s concerns about the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities in neighboring Bangladesh after the ouster this month of the country’s longtime prime minister.
The White House said Biden welcomed Modi's engagement with Ukraine as well as his Visited Poland last weekone of Ukraine's closest allies in Eastern Europe.
“We welcome any other country that wants to help President (Volodymyr) Zelensky work toward that just peace, and any country that is willing to engage in that discussion starting with President Zelensky's perspective, listening to him,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
Zelenskyy and Modi discussed Ukraine at length during their meeting last week. peace formula that prioritizes territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
“We say loudly that we support respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi said at the meeting. “This is our highest priority.”
The visit to kyiv comes after Modi met with Putin in Moscow last month. Zelenskyy had criticized Modi for the visit with Putin, which took place on the same day Russian missiles hit Ukraine, killing dozens of people. During his visit, Modi was photographed warmly embracing Putin.
India, which has long-standing relations with Moscow, has largely avoided getting involved in the Russian invasion.
India began building a strong relationship with the Soviet Union in the mid-1950s during the Cold War, and then strengthened those ties during conflicts with neighboring Pakistan.
The Soviet Union helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan to end the 1965 war over the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir. Then, during the India-Pakistan War in December 1971, the Soviet Union used its veto power to support India at the United Nations, while the United States sent a task force to the Bay of Bengal to support Pakistan.
At the start of the war, Biden referred to India as a little shaky as he rallied allies to cut Moscow's energy revenues.
India has emerged as a key buyer of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies that closed most Western markets to Russian exports. more than 40% of its oil imports from Russia, analysts say.
But as a key economic and strategic ally in the Indo-Pacific, the White House has sought to downplay Biden and Modi differences on Russia's War in Ukraine as the war continues in Europe.
Modi said he also discussed the situation in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled in India this month.
His ouster was triggered by student-led protests against a quota system for government jobs. After clashes between protesters and government forces left hundreds dead, the movement morphed into a broader rebellion against the leader and her government.
Dozens of attacks have taken place against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh since Hasina's ouster.
Modi said that during his call with Biden, he stressed the need for an early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.
Biden participated in the call from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is vacationing with his family.
