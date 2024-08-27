President Jokowi calls for immediate release of detained protesters





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi ordered police to release the arrested protesters, stressing that Indonesia is a democratic country where the expression of aspirations and opinions is a fundamental right. “I hope that the protesters who are still detained can be released soon,” Jokowi said in a video statement on Tuesday evening, August 27, 2024. Without specifying which specific cases of mass actions he was referring to, he expressed respect for peaceful protests and urged demonstrators to express their aspirations in an orderly manner. “So that it does not interfere with other activities,” he added. A large-scale demonstration to defend the Constitutional CourtThe Constitutional Court's decision was made on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in front of the Parliament building in Jakarta, as similar protests took place in other cities across Indonesia. Participants from various segments of society, including academics, workers, students, and schoolchildren, joined the protest to defend the Constitutional Court's decision. The protesters opposed the revision of the regional election law, which was hastily discussed by the DPR's Legislative Council (Baleg). One of the proposed changes in the law could have overturned the Constitutional Court's decision, which could have allowed Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi's youngest son, to run in the election. regional elections. During the recent protest, 159 students were arrested by East Jakarta police for their alleged involvement in the protest to defend the Constitutional Court decision. East Jakarta Chief Commissioner Nicolas Ary Lilipaly confirmed that a number of students were detained at various police stations. Tempo could not verify the latest information on the fate of the protesters. Metro Jaya police claimed to have released hundreds of protesters arrested during the demonstrations against the regional election bill or during the protest to defend the Constitutional Court decision. A total of 112 of the 301 people arrested were released within the Metro Jaya police jurisdiction. Jakarta Legal Aid (LBH) Attorney General Fadhil Alfathan confirmed that the release of the protesters was carried out by the Metro Jaya Police on the night of Friday, August 23, 2024. “According to our data, 39 people were released,” Fadhil said. Tempo Sunday, August 25. A student observing the protest in front of the city hall complex and the Semarang The City Legislative Council (DPRD) was arrested by the police on Monday, August 26, 2024. The demonstration was dispersed by the police using tear gas. According to the initial data collected by the legal team, 21 schoolchildren and 6 students were arrested by the police. “This is still preliminary data because we have not been able to meet with them since they were taken away,” said Tuti Wijaya, the legal team representative of the Gerakan Rakyat Menggugat Jateng (Central Java People's Movement). DANIEL A. FAJRI | ADE RIDWAN | JAMAL ABDUN NASHR Editor's Picks: Police: 32 student protesters in Semarang still under investigation Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

