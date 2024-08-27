The risks of Keir Starmer's pessimistic rhetoric

Photograph by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool / Getty Images

As the message says, “things will get worse before they get better” is a risky choice.

Addressing the nation this morning from the Rose Garden of Downing Street, Keir Starmer tried to channel a sense of optimism beyond the gloom, but only after it had become much more severe. He focused on the exact scale of the gloom and who was to blame for it being even gloomier than previously thought: the Tories for their 14 years of incompetent government. It was a point he hammered home very effectively, but at the expense of broadening the grounds for optimism, which have fallen out of fashion.

It was a clever piece of staging. The setting was inspired, as the prime minister made clear, to visually distinguish his government from the previous one. It was not subtle: Starmer was sure to evoke memories of the end-of-lockdown parties, the trips to Durham and the general debauchery associated with Boris Johnson, insisting that, unlike his premiership, this garden and this building are now at your service again. Equally subtle was the decision to include in the audience not just lobbyists and political advisers, but 50 people Starmer had met during the election campaign – teachers, nurses, firefighters and other ordinary voters – as a physical reminder of who the prime minister said he was committed to working for.

So ten out of ten for the framing. But basically, the Prime Minister was on less stable ground and not just because of the wet grass.

It was a state of the nation address, designed to draw together all the threads and themes of the last two months into a coherent vision for people who haven’t been paying attention to politics this summer: the intensity and relief of the election result and a change of government for the first time in a decade and a half; the fortnight of populist-driven civil unrest across the country that dominated August; the unpopular measures the government has already taken, such as releasing offenders early to free up prison places and changing the winter fuel allowance from universal to a means-tested benefit for pensioners; and all this framed by the pessimistic economic outlook after Rachel Reeves had a chance to look under the bonnet of the country’s finances; the apprehension about her first budget at the end of October.

Starmer needed a narrative to relaunch his leadership of the country after such a disjointed and destabilising summer. What he offered was to look at the mess the Tories have left us in. Everything that is difficult at the moment, he argued, is the fault of the last government: from the $22bn black hole in the public finances to the societal black hole in which the toxic populism and sense of anarchy that enabled the riots have been allowed to fester.

There may well be more than a grain of truth in all this. The Office for Budget Responsibility is investigating the last government’s financial decisions that even the most staunch Conservatives regard as hopelessly irresponsible. The serious prison crisis was flagged to Justice Secretary Rishi Sunaks a year ago, and warned of years before that. And the economic and social alienation that has driven hundreds of thugs to descend on Britain’s public spaces to throw bricks and police officers and set cars on fire clearly did not begin when Starmer walked into 10 Downing Street on 5 July. It is no exaggeration to say that Labour has inherited an omnicrisis.

But this omnicrisis is no longer the Conservatives’ problem. Leaderless and demobilised, the Conservatives are now irrelevant. Voters have endured a six-week election campaign in which they heard all the ways the previous candidates messed things up, and now they want to know how the new candidates plan to fix things. Instead, Starmer has adopted the approach of a school principal lecturing pupils who have pushed the day into mischief.

We could see what the prime minister was trying to do today: lay the foundations for controversial new measures – tax rises, cuts, more prisoner releases – by reiterating (my father was a toolmaker) the scale of the mess that needs to be cleaned up. And by using the riots that broke out after the Southport attack as a centrepiece, arguing that they exposed the state of our country and revealed a deeply unhealthy society, we could find a compelling starting point for a discussion about a broken nation and the risks of populism that deeply worry Starmer and his team.

But a starting point is not enough. There is a fine line between poisoning the Tories and making oneself appear powerless. And Starmer’s narrative that things will get worse before they get better has failed to inspire confidence that he has the power to turn things around.

