Modi tells Putin he supports quick end to Ukraine war

Days after his visit to Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he supports a quick end to the Russia-Ukrainia conflict.

Modi's discussion with the Russian leader on Tuesday came a day after his war-related phone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

In a message posted on X, Modi wrote that he exchanged views on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and that I shared with Putin my impressions of the recent visit to Ukraine. He said he reiterated India's strong commitment to support an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

During his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, the Indian Prime Minister had called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and said that we should move in this direction without wasting time. He had offered to play an active role in efforts to achieve peace.

Modi's visit to kyiv comes amid criticism from Western allies that New Delhi has failed to condemn the Russian invasion.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that during his telephone conversation with Putin, Modi stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders.

Modi and Putin also reviewed progress in bilateral relations and discussed steps to further strengthen their partnership, the statement said.

In his meeting with Biden on Monday, Modi had also expressed India's support for an early return to peace and stability.

Modi’s talks with Russian and American leaders are part of India’s push to show that it is willing to use its influence to resolve the conflict and assert its autonomy as a stakeholder, said Harsh Pant, vice president for research at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. It has been criticized for not doing so in the past, which is why it is reaching out to countries most involved in the conflict.

India has not proposed any peace plan to end the war. But New Delhi, one of the few countries that has good relations with Russia and the West, is hoping to push forward negotiations between Moscow and Ukraine.

After Modi's visit, Zelensky told reporters that he had told Modi that he would support the idea of ​​India hosting the second peace summit, as kyiv hopes to find a host country among the global South. The first peace summit was held in Switzerland in June.

In kyiv, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar said that India is ready to do whatever it can to help end the war, because we believe that the continuation of this conflict is terrible, obviously for Ukraine itself, but also for the world.

Resolving the conflict is important for India because Russia's continued isolation could push Moscow to strengthen ties with New Delhi's arch-rival China, analysts say.

India does not want the rift between Russia and the West to be permanent, as that would only strengthen the Moscow-Beijing dynamic, Pant said. India also wants a stable Europe that can play a bigger role in the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. This is very important for India. India does not want a Europe that is preoccupied with its own internal challenges rather than playing a global role.

Modi visited Ukraine six weeks after his visit to Moscow, which drew sharp criticism from Zelensky and his Western allies. The first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country was billed as a historic one.

Analysts in New Delhi, however, stress that Modi's visit to Ukraine will have no impact on India's warm relations with the Kremlin. Before his visit to kyiv, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said that India had substantial and independent ties with Russia and Ukraine, and that these partnerships were autonomous.