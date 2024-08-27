Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi seek bail after arrest in new Toshakhana case





PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear before a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. AFPImran and Bushra seek bail after their arrest, citing “interest of justice.” The couple filed separate applications through lawyer Salman Safdar. The former prime minister and the former first lady are in judicial custody in Adiala Jail.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed separate bail applications after their arrest in the new Toshakhana case involving a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi crown prince.

Mentioning the state and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman as parties to the case, the two applications filed through advocate Salman Safdar under Section 9(b) of the NA Ordinance, 1999 and Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) seek the accountability court's request to grant post-arrest bail to the couple in the “interest of justice and fair play”.

The development comes as both Imran and Bushra are in judicial custody in Adiala jail following the Toshakhana reference filed by the anti-corruption watchdog last week.

The duo was arrested in the case on July 13 hours after a district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted them in the iddat case also known as the un-Islamic nikah case, which was the last hurdle in the couple's release from jail before the fresh cases were filed.

The reference which consists of two volumes was filed by NAB investigator Mohsin Haroon and case officer Waqar Hassan before an accountability court.

The new referral will now be examined by the clerk of the accounting courts. After the objections have been removed, the referral will be forwarded to the administrative judge of the accounting court.

The administrative judge will then decide whether to conduct the hearing himself or to transfer it to another audit court.

It is worth noting that Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is already hearing the 190 million referral against the PTI founder.

Jewelry box

The new NAB reference concerns a case related to a set of jewellery gifted to former first lady Bushra by the Saudi crown prince when Imran was the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The jewelry set comprising a ring, a bracelet, a necklace and a pair of earrings was gifted to the former first lady during her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, according to NAB reference.

He said the PTI founder and his wife had kept the jewellery set illegally.

He added that the Deputy Military Secretary asked the Toshakhana Section Officer to estimate and declare the price of the set of jewellery.

The set of jewellery, he said, was not deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewelry company sold the necklace for $300,000 and the earrings for $80,000 on May 25, 2018. Pricing information for the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewelry set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewelry was then estimated at Rs10.50 million.

According to the rules, the price of 50% of the jewelry set is around Rs 30.57 million.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of around Rs 30.28 crore after the jewellery was undervalued.

According to the reference, the PTI founder and his wife violated the NAB order. It added that an investigation was initiated against the former first couple on the instructions of the NAB chairman on August 1, 2022.

[The] PTI founder and Bushra abused their powers. [The] The PTI founder kept 58 of the 108 gifts during his tenure as prime minister, the reference reads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/561216-imran-khan-wife-bushra-file-bail-pleas-over-arrest-in-new-toshakhana-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos