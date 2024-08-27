Donald Trump has 'met his match', says former adviser





Former President Donald Trump has “met his match” in Vice President Kamala Harris, according to one of his former White House aides.

On Monday night, Alyssa Farah Griffin, interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, discussed the conflict between the Trump and Harris campaigns over changes to the rules of the Sept. 10 ABC News debate. The vice president’s team has repeatedly accused Trump of being afraid to confront Harris on stage after he temporarily withdrew from the agreed-upon event. Trump has since recommitted to the ABC debate but has continued to criticize the network, including suggesting on his show Truth Social on Sunday that he might not want to participate again.

Harris' campaign continued its attacks on Trump on social media Monday, including posting a video on X, formerly Twitter, of a compilation of clips of the former president being asked about his debate with the vice president. The video included the sound of a chicken clucking in the background, and Harris' campaign account, “Kamala HQ,” wrote with the message: “Are you scared @realdonaldtrump?”

“Donald Trump has never faced a campaign like this,” said Griffin, who served as White House strategic communications director during the Trump administration in 2020. “In fact, his team was always the one that was much faster on social media. They were kind of in the meme wars and had quick responses. And he’s kind of met his match in that.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks on August 26, 2024, in Roseville, Michigan.

“To be fair to Trump… in 2016 he took on a very formidable opponent with [former Secretary of State] “Hillary Clinton, and she did well in those debates and obviously won,” Griffin continued. “But this time it's different.”

Griffin stressed that unlike what he had become in 2016, he now has a “criminal record” to answer for, namely his actions related to the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, and his plethora of legal challenges, including his guilty plea on 34 counts related to paying money to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“He’s going to have to answer for some things in this debate that are fundamentally different than in 2016, when he had no record and could just give a vision and an idea of ​​what he wanted,” Griffin said. “And I think he’s afraid of that.”

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns via email for additional comment.

Harris' team is pushing for candidates' microphones not to be muted while their opponent is speaking, a change from the CNN-hosted debate between Trump and President Joe Biden on June 27, when microphones were cut while a candidate was not speaking, as requested by the president's team to promote an “orderly process.”

“We understand that Trump's advisers prefer to mute the microphone because they don't believe their candidate can act like a president on his own for 90 minutes,” Brian Fallon, a senior adviser to the Harris team, said in a statement to Newsweek on Monday.

Trump told reporters at a news conference Monday morning that he and the Harris campaigns had agreed to have the same debate rules in September as the CNN debate, “but they're trying to change them.”

“The truth is they're trying to get by because she [Harris] “She doesn't want to debate,” Trump said. “She's not a good debater, she's not a smart person. She doesn't want to debate.”

Bryan Lanza, who served as deputy communications director for Trump's 2016 campaign, said during his CNN appearance alongside Griffin on Monday that he thought the former president was “acting like a businessman” by rebuffing Harris' request for open mics.

“I think from his perspective, it's like, look, a deal is a deal,” Lanza told Cooper. “You made the deal, you wanted CNN rules, we're doing CNN rules on ABC.”

“Now they come back and want to change the rules, and Trump, who is like a businessman in his campaign, is looking to get a second debate,” he continued. “Does it matter whether you want these debates to be really muted or not? Well, let’s have a second debate on NBC. I think this is all just a strategy to try to get more debates, and that’s a good thing.”

Trump has said he is willing to hold two more debates against Harris, one hosted by Fox News on September 4 and another by NBC News on September 25. Harris' team has said it is “open to another debate” but that any additional arrangements “would be subject to Trump actually being there on September 10th. We are not playing his game.”

