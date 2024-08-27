Indian Prime Minister Modi tells Putin he supports ending war in Ukraine





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he supports a swift end to the conflict in Ukraine after visiting the war-torn country last week. Modi has sought a delicate balance between maintaining India's historically warm ties with Russia and seeking closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against its regional rival, China. New Delhi has avoided explicitly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, instead urging the two sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. Modi said in a social media post that he had “exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict” with Putin and shared his “impressions of his recent visit to Ukraine.” He also said he “reiterated India's strong commitment to support an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.” news Is Modi's Ukraine Visit Orban's Peace Mission Light? Learn more Modi, who angered Ukraine after hugging Putin during a recent trip to Moscow, flew to Kiev on Friday and told President Volodymyr Zelensky that “no problem should be solved on the battlefield.” His conversation with Putin comes a day after a call with US President Joe Biden, during which Modi reiterated New Delhi's “consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy”, a statement from the Indian external affairs ministry said. India and Russia have enjoyed close ties since the Cold War, which saw the Kremlin become a key arms supplier to the South Asian country. Russia has also become a major supplier of cheap crude oil to India since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, providing a much-needed export market after the imposition of Western sanctions. This has radically reconfigured economic ties between the two countries, with India saving billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow's war coffers. India is part of the Quad grouping, along with the United States, Japan and Australia, which positions itself against China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

